LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
THE final group matches of the WH Bond Handicap Cup were held on Wednesday, January 21, as holders Lerryn crashed out of Group Four despite winning 3-2 against St Dominick A who saw Andrew Pearce knocked breaks of 55 and 36.
Last season’s Plate winners Looe Social had Nick Schween knocking in a 50 break and, despite Neil Marshall hitting a 31 to go 2-0 up, they lost to St Ive. However, this was enough to top the group.
Dobwalls slipped to second as Polbathic made it to the Plate quarter-finals with a 4-1 win which was supported by Steve Cocks’ 35 break.
In Group One, the top three teams finished on 14 points. Pelynt topped the group by defeating second-placed St Germans 3-2 and having a better win record, while St Neot had to settle for third on head-to-head (against St Germans) as they beat Freathy 3-2 with Steve Courts cracking in a 45 and, in the final frame, James Edmonds a 40 break.
Downderry B’s 3-2 win over Liskeard Cons ensured they get another crack at the Plate Cup.
Group Two hardly changed as Downderry A remained top with a narrow 3-2 win over Menheniot which went to the final black ball frame between Nigel Gilbert and Glen Allen.
Calstock finished second despite losing 3-2 to Polbathic A and Trewidland had a 4-1 win against lowly Trevelmond.
Essa Club took the Group Three honours with a 4-1 success over Luckett whom Aldon Livingston was the sole winner with a 27 break.
However, that one frame win was enough to get into the Plate as although Pelynt B won 3-2 against Lanreath, Luckett went through on head-to-head.
Pelynt D visited St Dominick B needing a 4-1 win to get into the Main Cup. They just missed out with a 3-2 win in a contest which saw four black ball frames.
GROUP ONE: Pelynt A 3-2 St Germans (Chris Mitchell 66-58 Abi Dodkins; No Player v Mick Dodkins – w/o; Jamie Daniell (25) 95-32 Julian True; Nigel Talling 87-51 Sam Hughes; John Daniell 43-55 Joni Robertson; Freathy 2-3 St Neot (Chris Trick 50-70 Mark Story; Simon Deacon 83-53 Mark Gregory; Anthony West 56-57 Ian Hawke; Dave Nicholls 31-80 Steve Courts (45); James Edmonds (40) 88-34 Nigel Collins; Liskeard Cons 2-3 Downderry B (Rob Simpson 20-68 Steve Morris; Russell Hemmings 66-29 Mick Crutchley; Terry Hooper 25-76 Alan Swabey; Mark Snell 47-70 Brian Stone; Dan Marchant 63-61 Anthony Prowse).
GROUP TWO: Downderry A 3-2 Menheniot (Nigel Doble 77-63 Geoff Ransom; Rob Gascoigne 51-48 Jason Smith; Richard Broad 22-79 Nigel Stead; Paul Woodman 33-58 Lee Crocker; Nigel Gilbert 68-66 Glen Allen); Polbathic A 3-2 Calstock (Mike Warr 45-88 Kevin Rich; James Bond 71-33 Malcolm Floyd; Ollie Manley 88-57 Liam Jones; Valighan Delbridge 56-65 Darryl Edmunds; Mike Ivey – w/o v No Player; Trevelmond 1-4 Trewidland (Mike Scott Snr 33-64 Guy Williams; Darren O'Shea 47-76 Arthur Thompson; Vanessa Scott 52-26 Gary Bendelow; Aiden Williams 14-49 Robbie Bendelow; No Player v Paul Walker – w/o.
GROUP THREE: Pelynt B 3-2 Lanreath (Oliver Rounsevell 54-44 David Pendray; Phil Hearnden 63-15 Michael Haley; Andy Gallantry 61-41 Mark Facey; Tim Treeby 38-47 Darren Coysh; Steve Eastley 42-77 Tom Marjoram); Essa Club 4-1 Luckett (Mark Summerfield 86-61 Ivan Judd; Simon Clarke 67-33 Dave Jones; Dan Billing 29-77 Aldon Livingston (27); Adrian Tomkies 53-26 Simon Berriman; Mark Richardson 67-32 Danny Hobbs); St Dominick B 2-3 Pelynt (Peter Tancock 58-38 Darrell Hidson; Darren Hunn 63-70 Darryl Northcott; Martin Hunn 41-53 Keith Armitage; Adrian Olver 43-56 Richard Coombes; Martyn Searle 56-43 Gerry Markwell).
GROUP FOUR: St Ive 3-2 Looe Social (Callum Bunkum 52-75 Nick Schween (50); Liam Bunkum 48-80 Neil Marshall (31); Ivan Hancocks 83-76 Darran Lock; Chris Perring 64-48 Jerry Richards; Adrian James 60-49 Matt Vessey); Dobwalls 1-4 Polbathic (Wayne Sibley 75-64 Anita Ivey; Wayne Paffey 53-72 James Ivey; Gavin Hughes 59-81 Darren Worden; Mark Newin 59-67 Steve Cocks (35); Andy Cole 30-40 Olly Daw); Lerryn 3-2 St Dominick A (Chris Langmaid 80-13 Kevin Steed; Will Waters 75-59 Martin Pitcher; Roger Hawken 44-111 Andrew Pearce (55 & 36); James Stevens 69-89 Tony Farrant; Andrew Boraston 78-26 Ian Hunn).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.