In Group One, the top three teams finished on 14 points. Pelynt topped the group by defeating second-placed St Germans 3-2 and having a better win record, while St Neot had to settle for third on head-to-head (against St Germans) as they beat Freathy 3-2 with Steve Courts cracking in a 45 and, in the final frame, James Edmonds a 40 break.