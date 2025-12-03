DESPITE the poor weather in the week, several games in the St Piran League Premier Division East went ahead last Saturday.
Champions and league leaders Saltash United Reserves headed to top-three hopefuls Polperro and ran out 3-0 winners at Killigarth as Ben Waters’ brace was added to by Peter Styring.
The Ashes sit two points clear of second-placed Torpoint Athletic Reserves with a game in-hand.
The Point were in Cornwall Intermediate Cup action at Division One East title-hopefuls Newquay Reserves and ran out 2-1 winners with goals from William Ferguson (14) and sub Ace Richardson, the latter coming 20 minutes from time. The Peppermints’ scorer was Cameron Law.
Polperro’s defeat allowed fourth-placed Kilkhampton to move within a point of the Greens following a 3-1 success over mid-table North Petherwin.
The Lambs had been shocked 6-3 the week before by Callington Town Development in the League Cup, however, Ben Meaker’s men produced a fine response and took the lead when prolific striker Ryan Thomas swept the ball in from close-range.
The lead was doubled by man-of-the-match Jason Heard, before the visitors were awarded a penalty five minutes before the break which Leam Powell brilliantly saved from Sonny Smith.
Thomas’ second in the second half made the contest safe, before Tom Ellacott gave the Badgers, who went into the game off the back of a five-game unbeaten run, a late consolation.
Altarnun are now five points clear of second bottom Callington Town Development following a 2-1 home victory over Bodmin Town.
Bodmin made the short journey up the A30 with just two points to their name, but took a 12th minute as they sought their first win of the season.
But Josh Kingdon levelled matters within six minutes, and Hamish Hudson’s goal on 37 minutes was the last of a close contest.
Elsewhere in the division, Gunnislake were awarded a home walkover by St Austell Reserves who conceded for the second week in succession.
Callington might be struggling for league points, however the Pastymen continued their improvement with a 2-1 victory at St Mawgan in the second-round of the Tracy Banfield Cup which saw first half goals from Lumor Prosper (8) and Taylor Gerry (25).
