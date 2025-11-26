St Piran League Premier Division East and West latest round-up
NORTH Petherwin advanced into the Tracy Banfield Cup quarter-finals on Saturday by winning 4-1 away at St Ives Town.
The Badgers made the journey to the far end of West Cornwall in decent form and inside 21 minutes led 2-0.
Sonny Smith grabbed the opener on 16 minutes before the impressive Alfie Rowland’s solo goal doubled the advantage.
Back came the hosts through Ross Duncan, but it was the Premier East side that advanced courtesy of debutant George Plumb and in-form striker Mark Elvidge.
Kilkhampton are out after being beaten 6-3 by visiting Callington Town Development who scored three times in each half.
Lewis Elliott (14), Evan Barnes (34) and James Brenton (35) got the ball rolling before Andre Rodukov (49), Lumor Prosper (60) and sub Danny Mitchell (81) sent them through in a rescheduled first-round tie.
A third Premier East side advanced as St Blazey Reserves eased past Penryn Athletic 4-1 at Blaise Park with Harley Deards, Ross Willcock (2) and Daniel Carr on target.
Last Wednesday night (November 19) saw Torpoint Athletic Reserves win 7-1 at their St Austell counterparts in the Tracy Banfield Cup.
It was 1-1 at half-time with Kieran Powell on target for the hosts, but the point flew out of the traps after the break with six unanswered goals.
Their scorers included doubles from subs William Ferguson and Daniel Udo, plus Caleb Morrison-Hill, Aidan West and Chris Westall.
The all Premier Division West affair in the cup between Mullion and Pendeen Rovers went the way of the hosts with Ben Matthews and Jevon Pryce the match-winners.
St Just and Ludgvan shared a 1-1 draw in front of a three-figure crowd of 102 at Lafrowda Park in Premier West.
The two sides had won just five games between them out of 19, but it was the Hurlers who struck first through Andrew Curnow 15 minutes in.
But St Just earned a crucial point through Caleb Marsden on 68 minutes.
In the Premier Division East, St Austell Reserves were unable to raise a side for their trip to Looe Town, while bottom side Bodmin Town were edged out 1-0 by visiting Millbrook Reserves who won it through sub Will Burns.
