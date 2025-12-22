By Martin Symons at the Recreation Ground, Redruth
NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Redruth 18 Camborne 28
CAMBORNE retained the local bragging rights by completing the National Two West derby double over Redruth in horrendous conditions at the Recreation Ground.
Having played against the elements in the first half, the Cherry & Whites crucially took a slender 7-3 lead into the break and thereafter as weather and underfoot conditions deteriorated further, largely controlled matters to seal victory.
Huge credit is due to all the players of both sides for the skill level, effort and commitment on show on a challenging day.
For ‘Town’, lock forwards AJ Hussell and Adam Hughes in particular put in huge shifts alongside inspirational skipper Sam Matavesi, whilst the Reds were well served by hard-running centre Sam James plus Cornish Pirates duo Orson James and Angus Mawson at half-back.
In front of a large crowd, the home side were first on the scoreboard with a regulation 16th minute penalty from Ethan Morgan.
Camborne’s response was to pile on the pressure from a close range line-out, repeatedly driving infield until No.8 Shaun Buzza plunged over. Kyle Moyle added the extras for 3-7.
The second quarter was scoreless as Redruth, for all their endeavours, were unable to capitalise on the advantage of the elements as the ‘Town’ defence held firm.
Coming out for the second period to play towards their faithful at the ‘Camborne End’, the visitors quickly extended their advantage with a brace of penalties from the boot of full-back Moyle in the 42nd & 47th minutes.
The home side soon responded, building up a head of steam which ended with a Chris Rovery try which was converted by Morgan for 10-13.
On the hour a third penalty slotted by Moyle increased the Cherry & Whites’ lead briefly, before a kick charge down by Mawson set up a long-range unconverted try for Cornwall winger Jack Counter to reduce the arrears to a single point.
Camborne’s response was a series of controlled forward drives which eventually took play to the goal line from where flanker Jordan Nicholls burrowed over. Moyle’s conversion made the score 23-15 in their favour.
Inside the last ten minutes a Morgan penalty edged Redruth closer, but the visitors were not to be denied as they again patiently built pressure through their pack before Hussell was driven over to clinch victory.
Late on the home side rallied once more, but the game ended with the jubilant Cherry & Whites snuffing out any possibility of a losing bonus point score in Hellfire Corner.
Two sides meet again in the annual Boxing Day fixture at Camborne with a 2pm kick-off.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle, Frankie Nowell, Robin Wedlake, Will Hennessy, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Jack Andrew, Sam Rodman, Jago Sheppard, Will Tanswell, Harry Larkins.
Tries: Buzza, Nicholls, Hussell; Convs: Moyle (2); Pens: Moyle (3).
REDRUTH: Ethan Morgan; Noah Clifford, Jack Simmons, Sam James, Jack Counter; Angus Mawson, Orson James; Tyler Gendall, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Jess Tompsett; Mawgan Osborne, Edd Pascoe (capt); Chris Rovery, Barnaby Elderkin, Sam Stevens. Replacements: Luke Barnes, Jarrod Hambly, Harrison Hayman, Jack King, Sam Bray.
Tries: Rovery, Counter; Convs: Morgan; Pens: Morgan (2).
