CORNISH Pirates forwards and defence coach Joe Walsh felt a lack of ‘execution’ was the difference as they tasted defeat for the first time in six games at Worcester Warriors on Saturday.
The Cornishmen had recovered from a slow start to win their previous five games to climb up to fourth in Champ Rugby, but despite having their moments, were undone by the hosts who included former pirates Tom Hendrickson, Billy Keast and Will Trewin in their starting XV.
Speaking at full-time, Walsh said: “Credit to Worcester, who were the better team on the day after executing their plan well.
“Having said that, I think on reflection our plan also went well but it was the level of execution that let us down at times, especially at big moments in the game, which is something we’ll be having a look at ahead of a tough block of games coming up.”
While conditions around the country were tough with the recent rain, there was no such issue at Sixways.
Walsh continued: “On Worcester’s artificial pitch we knew it would provide a fast track, and their ability to create half line breaks and offloads impressed, as was their game in the aerial battle.
“There are though those things we can work on, so we’ll be looking at ourselves to see what we need to do to achieve more good results.
“As a group we work hard and feel we can perform better, understanding too that at the end of the day Worcester are obviously a very good side.
“But this Friday we are back home on the Mennaye versus Bedford Blues, so it’ll be up to us to show a positive response and at the same time maintain our recent good home record.”
Kick-off at the Mennaye Field will be at 7.30pm.
