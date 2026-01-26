It was a busy and competitive weekend for Caradon’s women in the Women’s West Hockey League, with all four teams in action and strong performances across the sides.
The first team opened a double-header weekend with a 3–2 away win at Exeter-based Isca in Division One South.
Caradon started confidently, moving the ball patiently and pressing effectively to control early possession.
The opening goal came midway through the first half when Amy Scott drove into the circle and finished decisively past the goalkeeper.
Despite a period reduced to ten players, Caradon remained defensively organised, with Jules Butterworth and Maddie Scott protecting the centre and Katie Oliver holding the press high.
On her return, Bizzie Jeffery extended the lead, calmly lifting the ball over both defender and goalkeeper when through on goal.
Caradon continued to defend well, including a sustained spell of five consecutive penalty corners, with Daisy Hunn, Emma Gliddon and Amy Batty standing firm at the back.
Early in the second half, Caradon extended the lead through a well-worked penalty corner, slipped wide and finished with a far-post deflection from Abbie Ingram to make it 3-0.
Isca responded with two goals to apply pressure late on, but Caradon managed the closing stages well to secure a deserved 3-2 victory. The player-of-the-match award went to Amy Scott for her driving runs and opening goal.
Less than 24 hours later the ladies were back in action as they hosted Redland for the first time this season.
It was a closely-contested, end-to-end game, with both teams carrying fatigue from matches the day before.
Caradon opened the scoring through Bizzie Jeffery, converting a strong strike from a well-constructed penalty corner.
However, their Bristol opponents responded shortly after, capitalising on a rebound from their own short corner to level the score.
With the match tied 1-1 at half-time, both teams pushed for a winner after the restart, but solid defensive work ensured the game finished in an ultimately fair share of the spoils.
The seconds handed University of Plymouth their first defeat of the season with a 4-3 win in Division Two South.
The uni opened the scoring, but Caradon responded well, equalising when Leah Jones finished from close-range following a Clare Poad penalty corner effort.
The Cornish side continued to grow into the game, and Kerenza Bunt drove into the circle to set up Laura Hill to score before half-time.
An organised team press forced turnovers after the break; Poad converted a loose ball in the circle to make it 3-1.
Despite strong defensive work from Carina Hodge, Julia Eldridge and Nicole Harding, the Devonians fought back to level at 3-3.
At that stage it looked like the visitors would go on and win it. However, after player-of-the-match Jenn Ross-Thomas produced a series of important saves to keep Caradon in the contest, Poad popped up with the late winner.
The third team secured a 4-2 victory at Newquay Seconds in Trelawney Division One, while in the league below, the fourths faced unbeaten league leaders Plymouth Lions Thirds away from home.
After conceding early, Caradon defended for long periods but showed resilience and improved structure. A driven ball into the circle from Vanessa Scott was finished by Pip Hedley, but the Lions responded to take the match 6-1.
Julia Cuming was named player-of-the-match, while Alisa Pugh also impressed on her debut.
