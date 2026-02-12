AFTER just two matches in three weeks, clubs across the South West Peninsula League Premier West will hope to get their seasons back underway tomorrow afternoon.
With leaders Liskeard Athletic in Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-final action at Bovey Tracey, Elburton Villa could move level with a home victory over top-three hopefuls Callington Town.
Camelford have a North Cornwall derby at home to Launceston with neither side playing for over a month.
The Camels will finish the day within three points of Callington if they win and the Pastymen lose, while with the Clarets being the only side in the bottom four in action – could leapfrog St Day while also moving nine points clear of bottom side Truro City Reserves.
And after Tuesday night’s scheduled trip to Liskeard, Launceston have eight of their final 10 games at Pennygillam which should enable them to try and climb towards the top 10 in the coming weeks.
Falmouth Town Reserves sit nicely in sixth before their home date with Millbrook who earned a 2-2 draw at Sticker last week thanks to skipper Jason Richards’ late equaliser.
The Brook travel with plenty of incentive after Falmouth won the reverse fixture 7-0 last month.
Sticker head up to Bude Town hoping for defeats for Millbrook and Wadebridge as they could end the day tenth.
With boss Dan Nancarrow recently announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season, the Yellows will look to kick on over the final 11 games.
Holsworthy were left frustrated by the hotly-disputed injury-time penalty which gave Penzance a 1-0 victory in West Cornwall last weekend, and the Devonians are on their travels again as they head to Wadebridge who haven’t played for five weeks by the time tomorrow afternoon comes around.
The tenth-placed Bridgers – like several sides – have been a mixed bag, but it has at least given boss Steve Flack plenty of training time to ensure they try and climb towards the top eight.
SWPL Premier West fixtures (3pm unless stated): Bude Town v Sticker, Camelford v Launceston, Elburton Villa v Callington Town, Falmouth Town v Millbrook (2pm), Wadebridge Town v Holsworthy.
Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-finals (3pm): Bovey Tracey v Liskeard Athletic, Penzance v Teignmouth.
