Millbrook boss Rowan Brown hailed a ‘very good point away from home’ as the East Cornwall side got their first point of the year at Sticker on Saturday in South West Peninsula League Premier West.
Will Burns gave Millbrook a 15th minute lead but Sticker, who have announced that boss Dan Nancarrow has decided to step down at the end of the season had turned things around before half-time with an 18th minute own goal and an Owen Rosevear strike.
Sticker appeared to be reasonably comfortable in the second half, but defensive errors contributed to experienced defender and Brook captain Jason Richards equalising nine minutes from time.
Millbrook boss Rowan Beown said: “First and foremost, it’s a very good point away from home for us at a notoriously difficult place to go. Sticker are very good at their place – evidenced by their result against Liskeard a few weeks ago.
“We have had a very public, very difficult start to 2026 with our heavy results against Falmouth (7-0) and Elburton (9-0) respectively at the start of January, and it’s been really frustrating that we haven’t had a chance to put things right with postponements stopping us from reacting to those defeats.
“So it was always going to be a tough game against a team who are pretty much neck and neck with us in the league and I’m happy with the result with that in mind.”
He went on: “It was clear the game had a ‘do not lose’ feel to it for both sides, which is probably what we should have expected after a number of weeks without a game for both teams.
“The game was very cagey and back and forth with both sides taking control for periods of the game.
“I thought we were very good in the middle of the park; Joe (Rutherford) was at the heart of everything we did in possession and kept the calmness throughout the chaos.
“Burnsy (Will Burns) in particular was exceptional; he was his usual tenacious self that we know we will always get from him, but we’re starting to see him adding attacking moments to his game now which is reaping dividends.
“He scored a brilliantly taken goal to put us ahead early on, and had a massive hand in our equaliser with a great header that was kept out superbly by the Sticker keeper, with a nice bit of luck that it was parried to Jase unopposed from five yards to tap home.
“So I think on the balance a draw is a good result – especially for us, and it is very much a point we’ll respect.”
He added: “We have a very young squad, with only one of our team over the age of 21 yesterday, so that maturity – especially in the light of recent results – makes me really proud of the boys.
“And it keeps us in a really healthy place with those around us to try and push higher up the table in a fiercely competitive section of the division.”
The Brook are due to be in action on Saturday when they visit Falmouth (3pm).
MILLBROOK: Tom Burstow; Cameron Stephens, Alfie Shannon, Jason Richards (capt), Joe Rutherford, Abu Camara-Balde, Jayden Preece, Will Burns, Josh Payn, Jamie Geraghty, Will Larsen. Subs: Rohan Brown, Charlie Brown, Toby Burt, Jaydon Love-Holmes, Hamish Kerr.
