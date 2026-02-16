SWPL WALTER C PARSON LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINAL
HOLDERS Penzance won through to a second semi-final of what is evolving into a stellar season with a victory over nine-man Teignmouth.
Having already booked a place in the last four of the Cornwall Senior Cup, Mark Vercesi’s team continued their dogged defence of the SWPL Walter C Parson Cup with a perfunctory win over their South Devon opponents in front 238 supporters at Penlee Park.
Vercesi made one change to the team that had beaten Holsworthy seven days earlier, attacker Wade Brown starting ahead of Jacob Trudgeon.
With their match postponed, reserve team top scorer Luke Carroll took the place of Kam Collins on the bench, and the Magpies were on the front foot from the off with Charlie Willis and Tyler Tonkin both going close.
Sean Ayre was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card for raising his hands to Willis. But the Teignmouth player’s luck ran out when he was forced to retire injured in the 20th minute.
With his side still regrouping, Penzance struck their first blow, a centre from the right by Ewan Trevains worming its way to Silas Sullivan to convert at the far-post.
A visionary pass sprayed wide by Vercesi put Trevains clear again in the 35th minute. The latter played in George Molcher whose excellent centre was gleefully prodded home from just inches out by Brown. A fine team goal that put the home side in the box seat.
Zak Khadaroo flashed a shot just over the bar as Teignmouth threatened an immediate response, but their hopes took a massive hit when Jo Sibal, deemed last man, was red-carded for fouling Brown during nine minutes of first half injury-time.
Teignmouth’s ranks were further depleted midway through the second half when Khadaroo followed, for a second booking. With nine men, they never threatened to make inroads into the deficit.
All Penzance had to do was keep their heads and the ball, which they did competently. Charlie Young had a shot saved by Chris Wearing and Carroll fired wide in the closing stages, but in truth the second half was something of a non-event.
Vercesi said: “We’ve got to be better with our attitude and mentality towards putting teams to bed.
“First half I thought we were brilliant. The wing-backs were fantastic, holding up play for Wadey and Youngie up top, and Charlie Willis was tremendous. I don’t think Will (Trenoweth) had a save to make at all.
“The game was like that – it was totally at their end of the pitch for 90 minutes. Credit to them for carrying on going with nine men and making it difficult for us, but we need to be better when it is 11 against nine.”
While the semi-final draw has been made, it is as yet as clear as the mud that has been the story of this soggy season of who they will play at a neutral venue in late March as Cullompton or Elburton will take on Stoke Gabriel in the last eight, most likely in late March.
PENZANCE: Will Trenoweth, Ewan Trevains, Ben Palmer (Rohan Bennetts, 80), Silas Sullivan (Hayden Waters, 72), Mark Vercesi, Tyler Tonkin, George Molcher (Sam Young, 60), Wade Brown, Charlie Willis, Charlie Young (Jacob Trudgeon, 60), Lewis Caspall (Luke Carroll, 80).
