ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton described his Truro City side’s late loss at FC Halifax Town as a ‘sucker punch’.
Travelling to one of the division’s promotion chasers, the Shaymen occupied the final play-off place in the National League before kick-off but City matched the West Yorkshire outfit for long periods before conceding to Will Harris’ tidy finish after 88 minutes.
“The result was very disappointing and it is always a sucker punch to concede so late,” Yetton said at full-time.
“Up until that point, I thought we put in a really good away performance and although they had a few more chances and a bit more possession, we played the perfect away game against a team in the play-offs.
“We are where we are in the table and we felt we were worthy of a draw. Their staff said the same and we were unlucky to concede at the end.
“We need to be better in these moments though as a few times this season late goals have cost us, when we have been in good positions. We will lick our wounds on the way home and be straight back at it.”
City handed a full debut to Plymouth Argyle loanee Freddie Issaka, who joined City from the Pilgrims on Friday until the end of the season.
Despite his lack of action in recent weeks, Yetton feels that there were signs of promise from the Truro-born forward in his 55 minutes on the pitch, before being replaced due to cramp.
“(Issaka) showed some glimpses although he hasn’t played a lot of football or got a lot of minutes, hence why he cramped up,” Yetton added. “He hasn’t really trained with us either and we’ve thrown him straight in and that isn’t easy.
“Hopefully over the coming weeks, we will get to see more from him.”
