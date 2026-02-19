The attacks came thick and fast but Truro’s staunch rearguard action appeared to have it all covered. That was until the 85th minute when, running out of ideas, Wood opted to strike from range. Fortuitously on their part, an effort from Booty took a wicked deflection and looped over a despairing Lavercombe. As the old saying goes, it was going to take a wonder strike or something scrappy to turn the tide, and so it was.