REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
St Austell 17 Topsham 10
ST AUSTELL survived late pressure to edge past league leaders Topsham to continue their rise up the table.
Close encounters are becoming a feature for the Saints this season, and the home side were again involved in an enthrallingly tight contest. It was the Devonians’ first ever visit to Tregorrick and the Cornishmen knew this was going to be one of toughest tests of the campaign. Topsham have taken Regional One South West by storm since their promotion and going into the weekend they were sitting top of the league with just one defeat.
This is exactly the sort of challenge the Saints have learnt to relish, and they looked to put the visitors on to the back foot from the kick-off.
The recent heavy rains and hailstorms had made the pitch heavy under foot, but the Saints started with a high tempo to stretch Topsham from one edge to the other. Fly-half Matt Shepherd spotted an overload on the stand side, and his cross-field kick found Jamie Stanlake loitering with intent. The centre plucked the ball from sky to then fend off a defender before scoring in the sports hall corner. Shepherd’s conversion made it a perfect start with just six minutes gone (7-0).
A simple knock-on from the restart gifted Topsham a scrum deep in Saints territory. The visitors used the platform to launch a sustained period of pressure which was initially met by stubborn defence. As the blue waves kept coming, the home side’s efforts became increasingly desperate and with the penalties mounting up, it was no surprise when Hector Bright was shown a yellow card. With the home side down to 14 men, Topsham expertly probed for the gap with centre Henry Batty eventually bursting through. Scrum-half James Mattin’s conversion made it all square on 19 minutes.
Both sides enjoyed periods of procession in the second quarter, but the home side probably had the best opportunities. Hooker Pete Harris stripped the ball from the full-back just inside the 22 but lost control of the ball as he surged towards the try line. The outstanding Dan Navas was causing panic in the visiting backline with his diligent harrowing, and on 35 minutes he forced a forward pass following a deft box-kick.
Shepherd was stopped just short following a move from the five-metre scrum, the ball was recycled and Stanlake looked to be in for his second score. Unfortunately, the ball just failed to go to hand as Topsham survived with honours even at the interval.
The second half got off to a cagey start with tension levels rising on the field and in the stands. A high tackle allowed Shepherd to restore the home lead with a 30-metre penalty (10-7). The advantage was short-lived with a penalty awarded to the visitors at the restart, and with the Saints feeling aggrieved at the decision, were marched back 10 metres to make Mattin’s reply that bit easier (10-10).
The home side channelled their emotions to put the visitors under sustained pressure inside their 22. A hurried box-kick clearance from a ruck was charged down by Bright, and there was no catching the flanker as he won the race to score to the delight of the home crowd. Shepherd’s conversion moved the scoreboard to 17-10 as the game entered the final quarter.
The next score would be vital and Topsham showed why they are the top as they started to put the home side under increasing pressure. The Saints defended as if their lives depended on it, but were again reduced to 14 when lock Mark Vian was sent to the bin with six minutes remaining.
The valiant home rearguard stuck to the task to deny the visitors, and soon after scrum-half Dan Tyrrell jackalled the ball to win the penalty that allowed the Saints to clear downfield and see out the victory.
The injury-hit Saints have next weekend off before they head up the A30 to tackle Cornish rivals Launceston on Saturday, January 31.
ST AUSTELL: Bees, A Fletcher, Plummer (co-capt), Stanlake, Navas; Shepherd, Tyrrell; Rolls, Harris, Nicholson; Vian (co-capt), T Daniel; Bright, Taylor, Powell. Replacements: Raikes, Marriott, Michael.
Tries: Stanlake, Bright; Convs: Shepherd (2); Pens: Shepherd.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Dan Navas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.