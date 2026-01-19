SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
St Day 1 Dobwalls 2
ELIAN Causon’s late winner gave Dobwalls successive league victories for the first time all season as they continue to gain momentum.
The Dingos saw off Wadebridge Town 3-1 away from home seven days earlier and although they were knocked out of the Cornwall Senior Cup in midweek by Penzance, got the job done against fourth bottom St Day.
St Day were boosted by the return of first choice keeper Matt Westall, although they were without Saltash United’s dual-registered Reece Thomson who was in action for the Ashes at Helston.
Dobwalls started well and created some good chances for most of the first half but were very wasteful in the final third with either the last pass or the effort on goal.
The hosts had been in decent form themselves recently and were a threat with the long ball over the top.
They gradually worked their way into the game and in the final 15 minutes of the first half started to get on top, helped by a vocal home crowd who gave the Dobwalls team and bench plenty of stick.
St Day took the momentum before the break into the restart and inside three minutes went ahead through Jordan Richards.
But Dobwalls are gradually starting to flourish following new manager Kevin McCann having to put together a squad from scratch, and kept their cool to work their way back into the game.
After doing so they got their reward with 20 minutes remaining when some brilliant footwork by Alex Oshinyemi earned him some space to fire past the keeper to make it 1-1.
With Dobwalls having played more games than anyone near the bottom, they knew they needed a second.
Just as it looked like they maybe left frustrated, recent recruit Elian Causon got his first goal for the club on 88 minutes with the help of a slight deflection.
The Yellows were then given six minutes of injury-time to push for an equaliser, however the Dingos saw the job through.
Reflecting on the victory, boss Kevin McCann was far from happy with certain aspects of the afternoon, but praised his side.
He said: “I was very much looking forward to visiting Vogue Park for the first time as I'd heard good things about the club, the set-up and how they are a club that embraces families.
“But what we found was a very hostile environment this season where we were provoked for much of the afternoon.
“I have no problem with raucous home support and some winding up, but what happened especially when when my lads were walking off crossed the line. I do however have to say thank you to the three lads who apologised to me for what they did when we were shaking hands and especially their number seven who apologised for some of the crowd behaviour.
“What should've been a visit to a ground that I've been looking forward to seeing, turned into the opposite despite the brilliant win.”
Dobwalls are next in league action on Saturday when they head to top three hopefuls penzance.
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Fin Neville, Dan Frazer, Ryan Winfield, Cam Dymond, Raffi Causon, Elian Causon, Alex Oshinyemi, Jack Ssengendo, Levi Cable, Oscar Quintrell. Subs: Dan Alford, Scott Kemp, Kieran Owen, Valentine Ogakwu, Louis Body.
Dingos’ man-of-the-match: Alex Oshinyemi.
