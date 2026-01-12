SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Wadebridge Town 1 Dobwalls 3
DOBWALLS moved off the foot of the table with a fine 3-1 victory at mid-table Wadebridge Town on Saturday.
The Dingos headed to Bodieve Park knowing that with just 10 games remaining and sides above them having games in-hand, they needed to start getting Points on the board, and responded in style.
With Saltash United having the day off in the Western League, striker Reece Thomson agreed to help Dobwalls out, and from the off they got on top.
Within two minutes they were in front as some fine passing play down the right-hand side found it's way out to man-of-the-match Elian Causon who floated the perfect cross for Alex Oshinyemi to wrong-foot keeper Steve Raven with an easy header.
Causon continued to cause the home defence plenty of problems and kept Raven busy, including a fine save which then saw the rebound hit the post.
They eventually got their reward five minutes before half-time when Thomson played a perfect chip over the top for Dan Alford to run onto and faced with a one-on-one he calmly slotted it past Raven.
Wadebridge were soon back in the contest early in the second half with Dan O’Hara’s header from a corner, although the visitors were left furious that the referee didn’t stop the game when a Dobwalls pass rebounded off his back.
Despite the setback the Dingos soon got back on top with the brilliant Causon again being denied more than once by an overworked Raven.
However, they eventually restored their two-goal cushion when Alford’s cross to the far post was put into his own net by right-back Tom McLachlan.
Despite being in control, Dobwalls’ stand-in keeper Wayne Hoole suffered a broken wrist in two places after slipping awkwardly on the boggy surface.
It meant versatile skipper Cam Dymond had to spend the final 20 minutes in goal, but the visitors held firm as they earned just a third league win of the season.
DOBWALLS: Wayne Hoole; Fin Neville, Dan Frazer, Ryan Winfield, Cam Dymond; Raffi Causon, Elian Causon, Alex Oshinyemi, Scott Kemp; Reece Thomson, Dan Alford. Subs: Jack Ssengendo, Levi Cable, Kieran Owen, Oscar Quintrell, Louis Body.
