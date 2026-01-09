PROVIDED Storm Goretti hasn’t done too much damage, Launceston return to action tomorrow (3pm) with an ambition to push towards the top four following a three-match winning run.
After being thrashed at leaders Devonport Services back on November 29, Launceston had won just three of their first 10 games, only one of which came after two victories in their first three.
But after responding with an excellent 20-3 success over Exmouth, Launceston as expected saw off bottom two Matson and Marlborough to end 2025 seventh in the standings, seven points off third-placed Lydney, albeit having played a game more.
With nine games left, the All Blacks start a run of three winnable fixtures as after welcoming out of form Sidmouth tomorrow , they then visit fourth bottom Royal Wootton Bassett before a local derby on January 31with visiting St Austell who are also on 34 points.
Five of the final six games are all against sides in and around the top half with the regular league season ending at promotion-hopefuls Topsham on Saturday, April 11.
For tomorrow’s home game with Sidmouth, Launceston start as favourites against the Devonians who are just five points clear of second bottom Marlborough, albeit having played a game less.
But, Sidmouth have won all three fixtures between the two sides since securing promotion and would love nothing more than to add a fourth.
Launceston also have to do without two key backs as fly-half George Hillson and outside-centre Ben Bryant are both injured which allows skipper Tom Sandercock a first start since recovering from concussion and Argentinian playmaker Jose Luis Juarez an opportunity at 13 having rejoined the Blacks from Exmouth back in November.
There is just one change in the pack as Oli Martin comes in at loosehead-prop for Alex Bartlett who is turning out for the Castles at Falmouth.
Hooker Levent Bulut and second-row Cian Baker return to the bench which also includes Charlie Short.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Jose Luis Juarez, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), Charlie Atwood; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; Charlie Tummon, George Bone; Ben Hancock, George Harris, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Cian Baker.
FOR the Castles, they have built up a 10-point lead over second bottom St Just in the race for survival in Counties Two Cornwall.
A victory over Wadebridge Camels Seconds last time out was crucial and it means they head to Falmouth with slightly less pressure, particularly as they face the top two of Helston and Camborne before a home clash with Newquay rounds off January.
However, they do name a strong side with plenty of experience at a higher level.
From last time out, full-back George Mill, centre Morgan Woods, prop Alex Bartlett, lock Ben Greene and flanker Tyler Westlake all come in to the starting XV as Richard Jasper, Rhys Hughes, Simon Burden, Jake Crabb and Lewis Dennis aren’t involved for various reasons.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: George Mill; Freddie Ward, Tom Anderton, Morgan Woods, Mitch Acres, Dan Pearce, Corey Sillifant; Tom Stevens, Luke Howe, Alex Bartlett; Dom Theobald, Ben Greene; Tyler Westlake, Finn Stiles, Callum Smith. Replacements: Harvey Basford, Chris Hall, Lloyd Duke, Cody Smith.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.