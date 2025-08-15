ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, August 16
TRURO (10/10) v CALLINGTON (8/10)
TRURO face another crunch clash in their bid to stay in the division as they welcome fellow strugglers Callington to Boscawen Park (12.30pm).
The city outfit lost a thriller by two wickets at St Just last Saturday in the last over, a result which leaves them 13 points from safety.
Callington arrive 16 points ahead of Truro following a dramatic two-wicket victory over visiting Grampound Road.
Following a brilliant bowling performance to dismiss the Roadies for just 104, that looked more than enough when Cally slipped to 30-7 against Antony Angove (4-23) and Nathan Keevil.
But Ben Ellis’ brilliant 44 not out in partnership with director of cricket Joe White (10no) saw them added an unbroken 51 to leave the visitors still in the mix.
Truro have a near full-strength side with the exception of the injured Freddie Bose, but skipper Charlie Kent does welcome back batsmen Harry Phillips and Murray Wyatt, all-rounder Scott Kellow and the much-missed in the last three weeks, left-arm spinner Neil Ivamy, as Dan Phillips, Jack Williams, Billy Channell and Bose drop out.
Callington name an unchanged side from last Saturday with Spencer Whatley given another go following his 3-18 from four overs.
TRURO: Scott Harvey, Harry Phillips, Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Murray Wyatt, Akhilesh Sahani, Scott Kellow, Adam Price, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Rob Harrison, Neil Ivamy.
CALLINGTON: James Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Tryfonos, Xavie Clarke, Aidan Libby, Mohammed Danyaal, Rowen Taplin, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Spencer Whatley.
WERRINGTON (6/10) v ST JUST (9/10)
ST JUST took a giant step towards maintaining their ever-present place in the Premier League last Saturday by seeing off Truro, but despite opening up a 13-point league, an advantage Grampound Road also enjoy, they can ill-afford to take their eye off the ball.
With their last two games being against high-flying Helston and champions-elect Penzance, the Cape Road outfit need every last point they can get.
They are also not helped by the fact that skipper Gareth May is at a wedding, while last week’s hero Phil Nicholas and off-spinner Lewis Stephens are not available.
They do have plenty of experience to call upon however as former county wicketkeeper Gavin Edwards makes a rare appearance, while Jamie and Josh Semmens also come in to add some late order firepower. Ben Stevens skippers in May’s absence.
For Werrington, they are all but safe with a 29-point buffer and can attack the last three games to see if they can clamber into the top four,, although they are 18 adrift of St Austell who occupy that spot.
Nick Lawson has the luxury of recalling four players who were unavailable last Saturday as opening batsman John Moon returns from holiday while Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin and Jordan Duke are back from a stag do. George Rickard keeps his place following an impressive 45 against Penzance.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, George Rickard, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Jordan Duke.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Ellis May, Justin Stephens, Gavin Edwards, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Logan Curnow, Jamie Semmens, Josh Semmens, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ben Stevens (capt), Joe Clifton-Griffith.
GRAMPOUND ROAD (8/10) v HELSTON (3/10)
THE Roadies could easily have been safe if it wasn’t for agonising defeats to Werrington and last week’s late comeback from Callington, but the destiny is in their own hands before their home date with Helston.
The Blues arrive with one change from last Saturday as young off-spinner Ollie Black comes in for Tom Jenkin who was given his debut last week at St Austell.
For the hosts, every point is crucial and in skipper Tom Orpe have one of the in-form batsmen in the division.
They have won their last two home games – against St Just and St Austell – meaning they will fancy their chances.
Helston again have to do without Somerset star Lewis Goldsworthy, but Dan Jenkin’s side are enjoying a fine season after flirting with danger last year.
GRAMPOUND ROAD (PREDICTED): Antony Angove, Tom Orpe (capt), David Hoskings, Alex Lean, Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Harry Matthews, Jack Mingo, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean, Dan Ferris.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Steve Jenkin, Karl Leathley (wkt), Jayden Mitchell, Mark Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Ryan Tonkin, Ollie Black, Brad Bury.
PENZANCE (1/10) v REDRUTH (5/10)
THE home side are two wins away from defending their title before their home clash with out of form Redruth.
The Reds have lost their last four league games, while the hosts have lost just two all season, the last of which was against Wadebridge back in May.
Penzance have their National Club Championship semi-final at home to Wanstead and Snaresbrook on Sunday, but can ill-afford to take their eye off the ball.
They welcome back bowling all-rounder Tommy Sturgess in place of Matt Stevens in their only change from last Saturday, while wicketkeeper Nic Halstead-Cleak has recovered from a broken finger, but is being saved for the next day.
Redruth have wicketkeeper peter Howells back while Neil Stoddard, dad of promising youngsters Toby and Elliot, also comes in. Harley Stevens and the unavailable Jack Hale make way.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull (wkt), Charlie Sharland, Brad Wadlan (capt), Grant Stone, Josh Croom, Tommy Sturgess, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Mehran Sanwal, Charlie Hearn.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Elliot Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Lloyd Brock, Peter Howells (wkt), Justin Beaton, Ellis Whiteford, Neil Stoddard, Piran Kent (capt), Craig Johnson.
WADEBRIDGE (2/10) v ST AUSTELL (4/10)
WADEBRIDGE have a 21-point deficit to make up on Penzance if they are to secure a historic treble, but the Swans have several missing for tomorrow’s home date with fourth-placed St Austell.
Callum Wilson is on holiday for another week, while batsmen Alex Forward and Charlie and Tom McLachlan are all unavailable, as is seamer Charlie Hawken.
It means club legend Charlie Ellis keeps his place after his superb spell at Redruth last Saturday, as does middle-order batsman Jamie Beare.
Veteran Barney Jackson is drafted in for the afternoon, while left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence is set to bat up the order once more.
For the Saints, skipper Alex Bone starts a two-match ban and Connor Cooke is playing football.
Exciting all-rounder Ben Sleeman comes in, as does batsman David Munn.
Former captain Gary Bone will deputise in his brother’s absence and may take the gloves for a short spell.
WADEBRIDGE: Matt Lawrence, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Matt Robins, James Turpin, Jamie Beare, Kelvin Snell (capt), Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Barney Jackson, Elliot Dunnett, Charlie Ellis.
ST AUSTELL: Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Mike Bone, Ben Sleeman, David Munn, Gary Bone (capt, wkt), Adam Snowdon, Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
