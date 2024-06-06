Truro City are delighted to announce the appointment of John Askey as the club’s new first team manager on a multi-year deal.
The 59-year-old has a wealth of managerial experience in both the English Football League and the top two tiers of National League football.
Askey, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, also enjoyed a successful playing career with Macclesfield Town and after playing for the Silkmen 679 times, he is the club’s all-time leading appearance maker.
After hanging up his boots in 2003 he moved into management and he took charge of Macclesfield in the same year. In 2004, Brian Horton took over at Moss Rose and Askey remained at the club, holding a variety of coaching positions until he became manager again some nine years later.
Under difficult financial constraints, Askey guided Macclesfield back to the Football League in 2018 before he moved to League One side Shrewsbury Town.
Port Vale, the club where he began his career before moving to Macclesfield, was Askey’s next destination before a spell in charge of York City, which culminated in promotion to the National League from National League North.
And most recently, he managed Hartlepool United before becoming boss of Truro City, ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
“It is a new start for the club coming to a new ground,” Askey told trurocity.co.uk. “It is exciting times although it will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to the project ahead.
“We are hoping that everyone in Cornwall can get behind us and we can be successful. That is what it is all about, turning this club into a successful one.
“(Truro) have done well over the past couple of years but we want to push on now and keep improving.
“We want conviction and as long the supporters see the players having a go for them, that is all we can expect. If you do that as a player, along with being strong, organised and fit, there is no reason why we can’t compete.
“It will be tough, initially, but we have a lovely ground and the pitch will be fantastic to play on so hopefully we can play some good football and entertain the supporters, by winning games.”
Askey will be assisted by Stewart Yetton, who will remain with club in a similar role to that held in previous campaigns.
A club legend in every sense of the word, the Tinners’ all-time leading goalscorer revealed that being part of the club, when it returns home to the Duchy, was ‘massive’ for the 38-year-old.
“It was important for me to stay and I wanted to stay,” Yetton added. “Continuity is key and hopefully I can be an important part of John coming in by helping him, supporting him and us kicking on next season on the pitch.
“Selfishly, I wanted to be here when we came back home and that has been massive for me.”
Meanwhile, City’s football consultant Alex Black, added: “John is someone that can bring a clear vision, longevity and a structure for the club moving forward,” he enthused. “His credentials are fantastic, having managed in the Football League, but in more recent times he got York City promoted out of Step Two – the same league we are in.
“John delivered that from a difficult position and also, he won Step One with Macclesfield on a very limited budget. He gives us a good blend of knowledge and experience of the level up in the Football league, but also, he also an intimate knowledge of how non-league works.
“He’s a strong and safe pair of hands for the football club at such an important time. Coming back to Truro will inspire the fans and we needed a man of a certain calibre to do that.”