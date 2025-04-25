TRURO City manager Josh Askey has challenged his side to ‘get the job done’ as they look to create history and earn promotion into the National League for the first time ever.
After 45 fixtures in National League South, a season’s worth of toil will come down to what promises to be a gripping final day, where any one of six different sides could potentially lift the title.
The crucial fact for Truro, however, is that they head into their home clash with St Albans City top of the pile. Just three points separate the top six with City and second-placed Torquay United split by the matter of just two goals.
“We’re excited about the opportunity that we’ve got on Saturday,” said Askey. “There was a bit of doom and gloom after the Torquay defeat - and we knew it would come down to the last game of the season, especially if we could beat Weston-super-Mare on the Monday.
“For all of us, it’s great to be at this stage. It’s something we couldn’t have dreamed about at the start of the season. Now, it’s in our hands and that’s the best position to be in out of all of the clubs. We’ve just got to get the job done.”
Truro’s rise under Askey is nothing short of amazing, particularly given the Cornish club played for more than four years without a permanent home, until they moved into a new stadium in August where they have since thrived.
“It’s about creating history,” added Askey. “If the players can get that win, they’ll be remembered for ever. There is no better feeling than winning a title, but let’s not get too carried away until we do.
“The boys are confident, but equally we know St Albans are fighting for their lives, so it’s going to be tough. Thankfully, we’re at home and will have that home support behind us, so that will have a big effect for sure.”