By Gareth Davies at the Optima Stadium
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (MONDAY)
Weston-super-Mare 0 Truro City 2
TRURO City are potentially one win away from promotion as Tyler Harvey’s second half brace earned them a 2-0 success at Weston-super-Mare.
He opened the scoring ten minutes into the second half before adding a penalty in stoppage-time.
The win, coupled with Worthing being held at home by Dorking Wanderers, puts the Tinners top of the table going into the final day. They are level on points with Torquay United and have a better goal difference by two.
For an eighth consecutive game, City boss John Askey named an unchanged side as they looked to bounce back from defeat at home to Torquay United on Good Friday.
Veteran home striker Reuben Reid had the first chance of note early in the piece when he shot low towards Lavercombe’s goal, but the ball was brilliantly kept out by a strong left hand.
Harvey headed over from a Will Dean free-kick as City looked for the go-ahead goal, but Weston continued to look the more likely, due in no small part to the wind they had in their favour.
City were dealt an early injury blow after 27 minutes when Jaze Kabia took a knock and was replaced by Dom Johnson-Fisher.
As the interval approached, a Luke Coulson corner was only half cleared and Josh Seberry’s flicked effort came back off the post.
Then Reid headed wide when well-placed before Johnson-Fisher forced home incumbent Max Harris into action, with a fine save.
The second half began with Zac Bell firing straight at Harris before a route-one goal broke the deadlock. Lavercombe's clearance was left to bounce by the Weston rearguard, in nipped Johnson-Fisher who had his shirt pulled in the 18-yard box.
Referee Neil Pratt played on and with Harris charging off his line, Harvey hooked the ball into the net.
With Alfie Rutherford equalising for Dorking against fellow promotion-chasers Worthing and Torquay winning at home to Weymouth, Askey’s charges were suddenly top of the pile.
City nearly doubled their lead just after the hour mark, as Bell saw his goal-bound effort blocked after great work from Johnson-Fisher and Luke Jephcott.
Play-off chasing Weston then huffed and puffed in search of a leveller, but City stood firm and always looked dangerous on the break.
In the final minute of normal time, Dean suffered a nasty gash to his head leading to a long break in play. The City midfielder turned defender was helped off with a blood-soaked shirt.
When Dean’s replacement Sam Sanders entered the fray, an incredible 12 minutes of stoppage time was signalled.
The first action of note after the resumption saw Reid once again test Lavercombe before City doubled their lead.
Another ball down the middle troubled Weston and with Johnson-Fisher in, he was crudely upended in the box, the ball fell to Harvey who crashed an effort off the post.
However, referee Pratt played a brilliant advantage and then pointed to the spot.
Up stepped Harvey to send Harris the wrong way with City playing out the final minutes relatively trouble free.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dean (Sanders, 89), Law; Bell, En-Neyah (Palfrey, 60), Rooney, Riley-Lowe (capt); Jephcott (Love-Holmes, 82), Kabia (Johnson-Fisher, 27), Harvey. Sub not used: Neal.