ST PIRAN LEAGUE EAST ROUND-UP
DOBWALLS’ second team won their last game of the season on Saturday to leapfrog Saltash United Thirds and clinch the Division Two East title in style, writes Kevin Marriott.
Jack Gaynor gave the visitors a 19th minute lead at Priory Park but it wasn’t until 10 minutes before the end that they doubled their lead with a Joe Cox penalty.
Ben Gaynor added a third goal two minutes from the end and there was still time for Dobwalls to have an effort ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.
It has been a fantastic season for Dobwalls as a club with the first team clinching third place in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division, their best ever finish.
Elsewhere, several Cornish Times clubs were in action in Premier Division East.
Second-placed Saltash Borough were beaten 3-1 at a Gunnislake side who are safe following a remarkable run of form.
Gunni had beaten bottom side Launceston Reserves in their last outing, and Ben Backway’s brace plus an own goal means they’ll be at Step Seven next term, with last year’s champions St Dominick finishing in the bottom two with Launceston Reserves.
In the same league, Polperro drew 1-1 at Launceston with David Gilbert on target, while Millbrook Reserves were beaten 2-0 at Sticker Reserves.
Looe Town remain on course for the Division One East crown after winning 2-1 at second-placed Nanpean Rovers on Saturday.
Josh Doney got the all-important winner ten minutes from time after Philippos Kombostios had scored in the first half.
Torpoint Athletic Thirds eased past fifth-placed Boscastle 3-1 to stay fourth, which was the same scoreline they had beaten Lifton by on Tuesday night, while Pensilva thrashed Roche 6-0 on Thursday night with Sam Rogers, Jacob Hobson, Euan McSherry (3), and Kyle Hutchings all on target.