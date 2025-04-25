PROMOTION-chasing Truro City have announced a shirt sleeve partnership with Flo Cornwall.
The branding of Flo Cornwall will adorn the sleeve of the Tinners’ home, away and third shirts for the 2025-26 campaign.
“We are thrilled to be starting this partnership with Lee Denton and the team at Flo Cornwall, a rapidly-growing Cornish business,” said Rob Butland, Truro City’s commercial lead.
“Lee’s passion and enthusiasm for the club and for Cornish football, is well known. This partnership recognises the growth of both businesses, whilst demonstrating the powerful effect that partnering with Truro City can bring to companies of all shapes and sizes.”
Meanwhile, Flo Cornwall director Lee Denton, added: “We are proud to announce that Flo Cornwall has agreed a two-year shirt sponsorship deal with Truro City Football Club, a team that embodies the spirit, dedication, and community values we stand for.
“As a partner, we are committed to supporting Truro City both on and off the pitch, helping to fuel the club’s ambition and success in the National Leagues.
“Truro City has a rich history and a passionate fan base, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to grow and inspire.
“This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to bring communities and local businesses together, and we look forward to a successful two years, filled with great football, mutual support, and shared achievement.”