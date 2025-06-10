TOPPERS battled out it on the Tamar as the South West Traveller Series came to Saltash Sailing Club on Sunday, June 1.
The series consists of 11 events in beautiful locations across the South West with a mix of inland, estuary and coastal venues, and the Saltash section was the fifth event of the year.
Thirty-five young sailors from around the South West including six boats from Saltash took part in the weekend event which began with a day of coaching on Saturday led by Saltash Sailing Club coaches Ellie Harding and Mike Robins, who were joined by guest coaches Izzie Smith and Izzie Cramp, ahead of racing on the Sunday.
With a good westerly breeze on both days, the racing started officially on the Sunday morning at 11am once all the crews were rigged up, fully briefed and launched on to the Tamar.
The first race saw Victory Montgomery (Dittisham YC) take the lead with Charlie Mackenzie (Salcombe YC) a close second until he snatched the lead from Victory, with Charlie Mackenzie runner-up and Brooke Browning (Bristol Corinthian YC) in third.
The start of the second race was fraught with two general recalls and a final recall under black flag with disqualification if over the start line. Once underway, Victory, George Reynolds (Salcombe YC) and Brooke were all very tightly packed coming up to the windward mark. After some very close racing, Victory finished top with Edward Lee (Saltash Sailing Club) runner-up and Brooke closely behind in third.
After a short break in the racing for some refreshments in the form of hot pasties, the cadets were back under way again with the tide now in full effect, making for some tricky conditions for the sailors on the start line. With the pressure of time, the third race start was under black flag making for some quite conservative starting tactics.
Coming up to the windward mark, George Reynolds and Brooke Browning were close behind with Victory Montgomery leading but, after some very exciting racing, George managed to snatch the win, leaving Victory in second and Brooke in third place.
The last race of the day was started once again under black flag, and with an exciting start line, more of the young sailors willing to take a risk making for an exciting final race.
Rounding the windward mark, George led followed by Edward Lee and Charlie MacKenzie. Following an exhilarating leeward mark rounding both, Charlie and Brooke managed to sneak past Edward with George crossing the line ahead of Charlie who was closely followed by Brooke.
Victory Montgomery topped the leaderboard at the end of the day’s racing with George Reynolds second and Charlie MacKenzie in third. Emilia Willis was 21st overall but first in the 4.2 rig, a smaller sail for younger sailors, with Audrey Yang second. Edward Lee finished as the top Saltash boat in fifth with club-mate Henry Warne completing his first Topper event.
Organiser Will Lee, from Saltash Sailing Club, said: “Overall some incredible racing and a massive thanks to Saltash Sailing Club for making the class so welcome, including the hot food for sailors to warm up afterwards.
“A massive thanks too to the many volunteers who made this whole event possible, including event sponsors Rooster Sailing who helped ensure there were great prizes for all of the sailors.”
