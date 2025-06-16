Saturday, June 14
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington v Truro - cancelled, Helston (253-8) lost to Grampound Road (257-7) by 4 runs, Redruth (125-7) lost to Penzance (127-8, revised target 127 from 38 overs) by 2 wickets, St Austell (173-7) beat Wadebridge (115) by 58 runs, St Just (192-9) beat Werrington (180-9) by 12 runs.
County Division One: Camborne (180-7) beat St Erme (179-9) by 3 wickets, Falmouth (169-7) lost to Hayle (170-9) by 1 wicket, Newquay (128) beat St Austell 2 (72) by 56 runs, Perranporth (87) lost to Beacon (124) by 37 runs, Roche (151-9) beat Paul (122) by 29 runs.
Division Two East: Bude (151-1) beat Lanhydrock (147-9) by 9 wickets, Luckett (181-6) beat Callington 2 (170, revised target 182 from 32 overs) by 11 runs, St Minver (256-8) lost to St Blazey (259-4) by 3 runs, Wadebridge 2 (46-4) beat St Austell 3 (45) by 6 wickets, Werrington 2 (164) beat Holsworthy (134) by 30 runs.
Division Two West: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (111-4) beat Wendron (107) by 6 wickets, Penzance 2 (191-8) lost to Camborne 2 (192-4) by 6 wickets, Stithians (87-0) beat Helston 2 (86) by 10 wickets, St Ives (182) beat St Just 2 (60) by 122 runs.
Division Three East: Grampound Road 2 v Tintagel - cancelled, Ladock (121-3) beat Saltash (117) by 7 wickets, Launceston (143) lost to Roche 2 (144-2) by 8 wickets, Menheniot/Looe (121-3) beat Boconnoc (118-6) by 7 wickets, South Petherwin (244-7) beat Callington 3 (80) by 164 runs.
Division Three West: Barripper (137) lost to Perranporth 2 (138-9) by 1 wicket, Gulval (157) lost to Redruth 2 (181) by 24 runs, Hayle 2 (180-9) beat Mount Ambrose (155) by 25 runs, Truro 2 (168-4) beat Ludgvan (165) by 6 wickets, Veryan (209-6) beat Perranarworthal (201) by 8 runs.
Division Four East: Duloe v Menheniot/Looe 2 - cancelled, Lanhydrock 2 (189-6) beat Werrington 3 (188-9) by 4 wickets, Liskeard (103-0) beat Newquay 2 (99-8) by 10 wickets, St Blazey 2 (170-6) beat St Neot Taverners (168) by 4 wickets, Tideford (130-2) beat St Stephen (129) by 8 wickets.
Division Four West: Paul 2 (158-9) lost to Crofty/Holman (168-9) by 10 runs, Redruth 3 (47) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (48-1) by 9 wickets, St Erme 2 (250-8) beat Camborne 3 (151) by 99 runs, St Gluvias (169-9) lost to Falmouth 2 (172-9) by 1 wicket, St Just 3 (94) lost to Mullion 2 (98-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (57-1) beat St Minver 2 (55) by 9 wickets, Grampound Road 3 (65-3) lost to Gorran (241-8) by 176 runs, Holsworthy 2 (162-8) lost to Launceston 2 (203) by 41 runs, Newquay 3 (85) lost to Pencarrow (86-2) by 8 wickets, Wadebridge 3 (228-6) beat Gunnislake (131) by 97 runs.
Division Five West: Beacon 2 (79) lost to Troon (107) by 28 runs, Gerrans v Truro 3 – Gerrans conceded, Leedstown (109) beat St Day (58) by 51 runs, Mount Ambrose 2 (188) beat Helston 3 (174-9) by 14 runs, Perranarworthal 2 (152) lost to St Newlyn East (159-9) by 7 runs.
Division Six East: Bugle (163) beat Luckett 2 (157) by 6 runs, Saltash 2 (204-5) beat Ladock 2 (152-8) by 52 runs, St Austell 4 (103-8) lost to South Petherwin 2 (104-4) by 6 wickets, St Stephen 2 v Bude 2 - cancelled, Werrington 4 (87-0) beat Roche 3 (85) by 10 wickets.
Division Six West: Constantine 2 (318-3) beat Barripper 2 (176) by 142 runs, Falmouth 3 (79) lost to Stithians 2 (118) by 39 runs, Ludgvan 2 v Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2, Mawnan (66-5) beat Gulval 2 (65) by 55 wickets, Praze v Hellesveor – cancelled.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 (72-8) beat Menheniot/Looe 3 (69) by 2 wickets, Launceston 3 v Lanhydrock 3 - cancelled, St Neot Taverners 2 (152-8) lost to Buckland Monachorum 2 (153-6) by 4 wickets, Tintagel 2 (111-4) beat Tideford 2 (107) by 6 wickets.
Division Seven Central: St Stephen 3 v Mawnan 2 – Mawnan conceded, Truro 4 (192-3) beat Newquay 4 (73) by 119 runs.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 (110) beat Hayle 3 (92) by 18 runs, Crofty/Holman 2 (44) lost to Porthleven (47-2) by 8 wickets, Penzance 3 (200-8) beat St Gluvias 2 (134) by 66 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 v Redruth 4 – Redruth conceded, Wendron 2 (45) lost to St Just 4 (46-0) by 10 wickets.
Sunday, June 15
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven Central: Perranarworthal 3 v Falmouth 4, Perranporth 3 (83-5) beat St Erme 3 (82) by 5 wickets.
Division Seven West: Wendron 2 (86-3) beat Porthleven (82) by 7 wickets.
