TOMORROW night’s SWPL Premier West clash between St Dennis and Camelford will be now switched to Trefrew Park following talks between the two clubs.
St Dennis, who cannot finish bottom now following their 4-2 victory over Sticker last night, saw their pitch cut up badly during the game, and with Bodmin Town due to visit on Saturday, have agreed to Camelford’s invitation to host.
St Dennis know that six points from their final two games could see them finish as high as 14th in the 17-team division.
Camelford know a victory will see them earn eighth spot due to a better goal difference than Penzance.