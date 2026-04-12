NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Camborne 52 Cinderford 31
CAMBORNE moved to within a single point of the National Two West title with an excellent victory over mid-table Cinderford at the Recreation Ground.
With first use of the slope in a difficult swirling wind, the Cherry & Whites powered into a 33-7 lead at the break.
An early attack set the tone and ended with impressive centre Will Hennessy crashing over for Kyle Moyle to convert.
Minutes later ‘Town’ made it 12-0 when Josh Matavesi showed his strength to cross before still inside the first quarter Jamie Prisk rounded off a ‘catch and drive’ for Moyle to add the extras.
On 24 minutes the try bonus was in the bag for Camborne when skipper Sam Matavesi touched down following up No.8 Herbie Stupple’s close-range charge. Full-back Moyle again slotted the conversion for 26-0.
Cinderford finally landed a blow as the interval neared with a converted long range score, but there was still time for a fifth home try as flanker Sam Matavesi rounded off a sweeping handling move. Moyle’s well-judged conversion duly completed the first half scoring to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.
Soon after the resumption hooker Ben Priddey’s athleticism and strength set up an opportunity for lock Prisk to dive over for his second try and a 31-point lead.
To their credit Cinderford then began to take the game to ‘Town’, hitting back with a quickfire brace of converted scores to cut the deficit as the game headed into the final quarter.
Any hope of a comeback was extinguished on 61 minutes as Josh Matavesi crossed after a delightful show and go. Moyle’s conversion went in off a post for 45-19.
The visitors then bagged a deserved try bonus point before a home penalty try when right wing Robin Wedlake was prevented from receiving a scoring pass took the score to 52-31.
Late on a fifth try for Cinderford added some further consolation, but Camborne were not to be denied another important victory.
One more point will seal the title from their final two games, the first of which is on Saturday at nearest challengers Luctonians (3pm).
CAMBORNE: Moyle; Wedlake, Hennessy, Gilbert, Ducker; J Matavesi, Boyce; Andrew, Priddey, Rodman; Prisk, Hughes; Sheppard, S Matavesi (capt), Stupple. Replacements: Rolls, Buzza, Nicholls, Roderick, Wacokecoke.
Tries: Hennessy, J Matavesi (2), Prisk (2), S Matavesi (2), penalty try; Convs: Moyle (5); Pens: N/A.
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