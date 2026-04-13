NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Redruth 55 Chester 28
REDRUTH secured their Step Four status for another year with a seven-try victory over strugglers Chester on Saturday.
Although with a cushion over the bottom three, the Reds knew that defeat coupled with results elsewhere could leave them with work to do in their final two outings. However, the Cornishmen put on a fabulous performance to get the job done.
The hosts struck first on five minutes through hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie, and although the visitors scored twice in two minutes – the second on 12 through Harry Craven – another powerful burst by the home pack on 14 minutes ended with prop Luke Barnes dotting the ball down. Joseph Cummins slotted his second kick to make it all square at 14-all.
Chester went ahead for a second time for 21-14, but Redruth’s pack gradually got on top and won a series of penalties, which ended with No.8 and hat-trick hero Chris Rovery going over from close-range after peeling off the back. He then added another before half-time after good work by Cowan-Dickie.
Yet the visitors ensured there was nothing to separate the sides at the interval with a fine attacking move finished off by Craven which was added to by Sam Rogers’ fourth successful kick.
After the break it was virtually one-way traffic and within six minutes it was 42-28 courtesy of Rovery’s hat-trick and a second for Cowan-Dickie.
Cummins, who had successfully slotted both kicks, then added penalties on 56 and 64 minutes, before the final try came via winger Noah Clifford with five minutes to play.
Redruth visit Hinckley on Saturday (3pm).
REDRUTH: Wills; Clifford, Simmons, James, Thomas; Cummins, Bray; Barnes, Cowan-Dickie, Gendall; Hattam, Osborne; Pascoe (capt), Stevens, Rovery. Replacements: Hambly, Leigh, Triggs, Bond, Counter.
Tries: Cowan-Dickie (2), Barnes, Rovery (3), Clifford; Convs: Cummins (7); Pens: Cummins (2).
Reds’ man-of-the-match: Chris Rovery.
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