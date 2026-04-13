COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Truro 40 Saltash 34
SALTASH remain five points from safety with just two games remaining after a dramatic defeat at St Clements Hill.
In windy conditions, it was the visitors went in front after ten minutes following a good move across the pitch which ended with full-back Ryan Cruickshanks touching down.
Truro came back through their forwards and drove over the Ashes line five minutes later to draw level at 5-5.
Some sustained attacking led to prop forward Liall Honey forcing himself over for a try which Jack Pritchard converted to regain the advantage for the Ashes on 28 minutes. The game was evenly balanced and a breakaway from inside their own half enabled Truro to level the score five minutes later with a converted try.
Just before the interval, hooker Fin Jones broke away for Saltash, giving winger Will Morton the chance to regain their lead, but again the city side came back with a try near the posts for a half-time lead.
The second 40 started well for the visitors who were now playing into the wind, and skipper Jay Moriarty scored on the left wing after four minutes to again put the Ashes back into the lead which was added to by Pritchard.
Truro soon replied with a try and a conversion close to the posts (49 minutes), and their mobility and good movement stretched the Ashes defence which was breached again with another converted try (33-24).
Play went from end-to-end and the excellent Jones went over the home line after 57 minutes to close the lead to four.
Saltash, spearheaded by centre Todd Crofts, again took the lead when Jones cut through the home defence for Moriarty to get over the line and a 34-33 lead.
However, there was still time for a last-gasp try from Truro which means the Ashes realistically must win both of their final two games to have any chance of survival, starting with Saturday’s home clash with second bottom Penryn (3pm).
SALTASH: Cruickshanks; Morton, G Eatwell, Crofts, Moriarty (capt); B Dover, Pritchard; Nance, F Jones, Honey; Sutton, Hoban; Woolaway, P Eatwell, Hillman. Replacements: Simmons, Thomson, E Stone.
Tries: Cruickshanks, Honey, Morton, Moriarty (2), F Jones; Convs: Pritchard (2); Pens: N/A.
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