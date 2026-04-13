St Austell have the lowest points against total in the division, and their defensive prowess was once again called to the fore. The outstanding Cam Taylor ripped the ball and the Saints’ flanker then went on a powerful run to take play deep into Chew territory. With the visitors’ defence in disarray, the Cornishmen were able to secure a line-out to launch another powerful driving maul. After 15 metres of unstoppable progress, 42-year-old prop Hugh Noott touched down to the delight of the home crowd.