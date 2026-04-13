Saturday, April 11 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn 0 Gateshead 1, Altrincham 1 Eastleigh 0, Boreham Wood 3 Hartlepool Utd 0, Boston Utd 1 Truro City 0, Carlisle Utd 3 Sutton Utd 0, Forest Green Rov 3 Braintree Tn 1, Rochdale 2 Wealstone 1, Scunthorpe Utd 1 Brackley Tn 0, Southend Utd 0 Solihull Moors 0, Tamworth 0 York City 1, Woking 5 Morecambe 1, Yeovil Tn 0 Halifax Tn 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 2 Brixham 0, Didcot Tn 0 Malvern Tn 1, Exmouth Tn 1 Frome Tn 1, Hartpury 0 Melksham Tn 1, Larkhall Ath 1 Bideford 1, Mousehole 0 Portishead Tn 2, Shaftesbury 2 Winchester City 1, Sporting Club Inkberrow 1 Falmouth Tn 3, Tavistock 0 Swindon Supermarine 3, Westbury Utd 2 Bristol Manor Farm 2, Willand Rov 1 Bishops Cleeve 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 1 Clevedon Tn 0, Helston Ath 2 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Newquay 2 Brislington 1, Paulton Rov 7 Ivybridge Tn 2, Saltash Utd 0 Bridgwater Utd 3, St Blazey 0 Bradford Tn 0, Wellington 1 Shepton Mallet 2.
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Falmouth Tn 3 Dobwalls 1, Holsworthy 1 St Day 1, Launceston 2 Elburton Villa 3, Penzance 1 Camelford 1, Wendron Utd 0 Bude Tn 2.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 0 Gunnislake 3, Foxhole Stars 1 North Petherwin 0, Kilkhampton 2 Polperro 2, Looe Tn 1 St Mawgan 4, St Austell 1 Saltash Utd 5, Torpoint Ath 0 St Blazey 4.
Premier Division West: Illogan RBL 0 St Ives Tn 2, Ludgvan 2 Mullion 1, Penryn Ath 0 St Just 5, Porthleven 7 Redruth Utd 1.
Division One East: Pensilva 1 Boscastle 4, St Breward 2 Launceston 3, St Newlyn East 2 Liskeard Ath 0, St Stephen 5 Dobwalls 2, St Teath 4 Saltash Utd 0, Wadebridge Tn 0 Nanpean Rov 3.
Division One West: Holman SC 0 Dropship 3, Mawnan 1 RNAS Culdrose 0, Probus 3 Falmouth Utd 1, Troon 3 Newlyn Non-Ath 3.
Division Two East: Biscovey 1 Tregony 7, Calstock 2 Gorran 3, Lostwithiel 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 5, St Dennis 3 Mevagissey 0, Week St Mary 6 Roche 2.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 8 St Ives Mariners 0, Lanner 1 Perranporth 6, Pendeen Rov 0 Perranwell 1, St Agnes 3 Frogpool & Cusgarne 2, St Just 2 Lizard Argyle 1.
Division Three East: Boscastle 1 Kilkhampton 3, North Petherwin 1 St Teath 2, Padstow Utd 0 St Merryn 0.
Division Three West: Carharrack 1 St Keverne 1, Chacewater 2 Constantine 3, Dropship 3 Perranporth 0, Mawgan 3 Stithians 0, Mullion 0 Penryn Ath 0, Troon 3 Holman SC 3.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 0 Bodmin Dragons 2, Landrake 0 St Neot 2.
Division Four West: Newlyn Non-Ath 4 Falmouth Ath 2, St Day 2 Dropship 1, Wendron Utd 3 Goonhavern Ath 4.
Sunday, April 12 - Football
Cornwall Women’s Football League, Premier Division: Bodmin 0 St Agnes 9, Newquay v Redruth Utd - H/W, St Dennis 1 Sticker 12.
Division One: Callington Tn 7 Wendron Utd 1, Padstow Utd v FXSU - H/W, St Agnes 2 Ludgvan 2, Wadebridge Tn 5 Lanner 2.
Division Two: Charlestown 3 Troon 0, Falmouth v Biscovey - H/W, Porthleven 7 Dropship 0.
Saturday, April 11 - Rugby
Championship: Caldy 20 Hartpury 17, Cambridge 7 Ealing Trailfinders 31, Cornish Pirates 57 Chinnor 21, London Scottish 19 Ampthill 48, Worcester 14 Bedford Blues 28.
National League Two West: Camborne 52 Cinderford 31, Exeter Uni 31 Hinckley 77, Loughborough Students 26 Luctonians 47, Lymm 10 Barnstaple 26, Old Redcliffians 45 Hornets 19, Redruth 55 Chester 28, Syston 43 Taunton Titans 66.
Regional One South West: Marlborough 19 Exmouth 40, Matson 10 Brixham 26, Royal Wootton Bassett 27 Lydney 15, Sidmouth 37 Devonport Services 34, St Austell 33 Chew Valley 17, Topsham 27 Launceston 34.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton 33 Penzance-Newlyn 43, North Petherton 46 Teignmouth 14, Wadebridge Camels 22 Tiverton 27, Wellington 13 Okehampton 17, Weston-super-Mare 29 Crediton 19, Winscombe 31 Ivybridge 31.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple 21 Kingsbridge 19, Penryn 34 Newton Abbot 24, Plymstock Oaks 27 Paignton 24, Redruth 14 St Ives 24, Torquay 29 Wiveliscombe 17, Truro 40 Saltash 34.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin 0 Liskeard-Looe 48, Camborne 55 Helston 24, Falmouth 45 St Austell 12, Launceston 21 Bude 43, Newquay Hornets 36 St Just 31, Perranporth 33 Wadebridge Camels 24.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM 61 Roseland 51, Hayle 15 Illogan Park 29, St Agnes 35 Saltash 20, St Ives 73 Lankelly-Fowey 17.
Sunday, April 12 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Newton Abbot v Bude - H/W, Paignton 71 Exeter Saracens 12, Truro v Helston - H/W.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Plymouth Argaum 44 Falmouth 10, Saltash 10 Kingsbridge 40.
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