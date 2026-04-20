The Trailfinders were still not looking like table-toppers after the restart, and they soon lost the services for 10 minutes of their South African hooker Mike Willemse. It was a chance for the Pirates to extend their lead, and after replacement hooker Matt Pritchard directed his line-out throw to former Penzance & Newlyn youth graduate Beckerleg, and the backs then joined forwards on a speedy advance to the line, it was Pritchard who scored an unconverted try.