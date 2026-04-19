COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 42 Penryn 35
SALTASH’S hopes of survival are still intact following a high-scoring victory over fellow strugglers Penryn at OMG Moorlands Lane on Saturday.
The home side got off to a flying start with a penalty by scrum-half Jack Pritchard in the second minute and a converted try two minutes later by No.8 Lewis Woolaway following a good kick down the line.
Saltash continued to exert pressure on Penryn and centre Greg Eatwell extended their lead with a well-worked score which was again added to to give them a 17-0 lead after only seven minutes.
Penryn looked uncertain at this stage and conceded a penalty which was put over by Pritchard who kicked exceptionally well all afternoon.
A creative move started by the Ashes scrum-half allowed lock Charlie Knight the space to go through the Penryn defence and touch down on the half hour.
Play was still being dominated by Saltash and the lead was even further extended with a brilliant individual try by hooker Fin Jones who raced down the left wing for a score which Pritchard again added to (32-0).
A Penryn revival began four minutes from the interval as a result of their forwards taking control and driving over the Ashes line.
At 32-5 down, Penryn knew they needed points quickly, and they pressed hard throughout. They soon crossed for a try thanks to their pack after five minutes which they converted.
Saltash were hanging on under sustained pressure from the South Cornwall outfit and eventually were again beaten by a forward drive, resulting in a try which saw the conversion kick strike the post.
A right wing try by the rampant visitors closed the home advantage to ten points after 53 minutes with the Borough having scored three times within the opening quarter of an hour after the break.
But Saltash soon hit back within three minutes. Some good rugby gave skipper Jay Moriarty the opportunity to cross the line wide on the left wing for a try excellently converted by Pritchard.
Two more Penryn tries – coming from a line-out and then a kick ahead on 59 and 63 minutes greatly increased the tension among the home supporters, that was until a Pritchard penalty (66 minutes) gave them some breathing space at 42-32.
Saltash received a yellow card and a visiting penalty closed the Ashes lead to seven points which concluded the scoring in a frantic last few minutes with Saltash holding onto their slender lead.
This was a good victory for the South East Cornwall and gives them a slight chance of retaining their Counties One Western West league position.
The Ashes host Newton Abbot in their final game on Saturday and are level on points with Plymstock who head to mid-table Torquay this weekend, while Penryn, who are also on 42 points along with the Oaks and the Ashes, welcome St Ives before a trip to Torquay Athletic on May 9.
For Saltash, they probably need five points on Saturday and help from elsewhere if they are to survive.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks; Morton, G Eatwell, B Dover, Moriarty (capt); Davies, Pritchard; Nance, F Jones, R Simmons; C Knight, Sutton; Thomson, P Eatwell, Woolaway. Replacements: B Simmons, Wells, S Jones.
Tries: Woolaway, G Eatwell, Knight, Jones, Moriarty; Convs: Pritchard (4); Pens: Pritchard (3).
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Lewis Woolaway.
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