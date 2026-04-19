CORNWALL COLTS LEAGUE VASE FINAL AT HAYLE RFC
Helston 36 Launceston 29
LAUNCESTON brought the curtain down on their season with a narrow defeat against Helston in a gripping final at Hayle on Saturday.
With 11 of the team in their final-ever match before moving into senior rugby for next season, players and coaches were determined to end on a high.
After an even start, the deadlock was broken 23 minutes in as Toby Langton broke through before offloading to fellow lock Zander Zambuni who did the rest. Inside-centre Tallan Heartford slotted the conversion for 7-0.
Helston’s tighthead-prop was yellow-carded, and Launceston doubled their advantage on 27 minutes as full-back Rene Hill exploited a gap in Helston’s defence. Although he was tackled, Albie Newton was on hand to help, and he used his speed to score under the posts. Heartford added the extras.
Lanson gave away a penalty in the 35th minutes for offside. Helston tapped and went and lock John Collick powered over the line to score. Outside-centre Jayden Hendy made no mistake to halve the deficit going into the break.
The visitors were determined to try and kill the contest off as quickly as possible, and wasted no time in pulling further clear. Inside a minute, Zambuni broke through the defence and scored his second try in the far-right corner, but Heartford missed the conversion.
Launceston’s Newton was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle soon after, and after Helston had a line-out just five metres out, they used a maul to force themselves closer to the try line. After a few phases they were over although the kick was unsuccessful.
Helston were awarded a penalty on the 45th minute and they kicked to touch. They won the subsequent line-out in Launceston’s 22 and spun the ball wide to winger Jos Hoskin, who scored. The conversion was missed, but they were back within just two points.
A remarkable start to the second half continued as still within the first 10 minutes, Launceston moved nine points ahead. Helston knocked on and Lanson were awarded a scrum. They passed the ball wide to full-back Hill who dived under the posts, and Heartford sent the ball sailing between the posts.
Helston gave away a penalty on the 53rd minute for obstruction and the Blacks chose to kick for points with Heartford’s successful three-pointer making it 29-17.
The West Cornwall side needed a response, and it arrived via prop Jago Crapp who dotted down near the posts, and Hendy made no mistake.
A Lanson penalty miss following an offside kept the score at 29-24 in their favour, but Helston rallied to take the title.
They were loitering with intent on Launceston’s try line and with 63 minutes gone, No.8 Freddie Rowe barged his way over.
It was all square going into the dying embers. Everyone held their breath as the final minutes ticked by but with extra-time on the horizon, Crapp grabbed his second try to secure victory. Hendy added the extras for good measure.
LAUNCESTON: Rene Hill; Cody Rash, Tallan Heartford, Matt Maynard, Charlie Strout; Albie Newton, Zak Newton-Jenkins; Reuben Cole, Oscar Duckworth, Sam Belsey; Toby Langton, Zander Zambuni; Will Stacey, Fin Balsdon, Charlie Smith (capt). Replacements: Henley Fisher-Luke, Flynn Waldon, Milo Spokes, Owen Lovell, JoshCrouchman, Oscar Crichton, Jacob Willshire, Isaac Blencowe.
Tries: Zambuni (2), Newton, Hill; Convs: Heartford (3); Pens: Heartford.
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