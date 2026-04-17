CAMBORNE head to nearest challengers Luctonians tomorrow (3pm) knowing just one point will secure them their first-ever promotion to National League One.
The Cherry and Whites have a 10-point cushion over their Herefordshire opponents, who themselves have Hinckley on their tails in the race for the play-offs.
But for the Cornishmen, who are without two key men in skipper Sam Matavesi and hooker Ben Priddey due to Royal Navy commitments, the equation is simple.
Four tries or even a loss by seven will ensure their final game of the season at home to Chester next Saturday is party time at the Recreation Ground.
Try-machine Priddey recently took over the director of rugby role with the Royal Navy, but knowing it was a possibility he’d be involved, Camborne signed on former Cornish Pirates hooker Tom Channon before the registration deadline.
While he hasn’t played all season, he was a top-class performer in the Championship, so should seamlessly fit in.
That is one of four changes to the side that eased past Cinderford last time out.
Sam Matavesi’s absence allows a return to the side of club legend Jordan Nicholls at openside-flanker, while Rory O’Kane is back at fly-half with Josh Matavesi switching back to inside-centre as the unlucky Will Hennessy drops to the bench.
Flying winger Harry Larkins is called up with Robin Wedlake unavailable.
On the bench, there is reward for good second team performances for back-rower Cameron Bone and the versatile Freddie Veimosi as they join prop Archie Rolls, forward Shaun Buzza and Hennessy in looking to make an impact.
Looking ahead to what could be a momentous afternoon at Mortimer Park, head coach Tom Kessell said: “On Cinderford, the only thing that could have made it better really was if we could have won it last week, but it’s also good to be able to go up there with a point to prove and the chance to win the league at a team who are second.
“Last week conditions were really hard with the very strong wind, but we put in a great first half performance which gave us total control of the game and allowed us to see it out.
“Yes they scored a few tries, but we were always in control and scored more points ourselves.”
So what’s the plan in Herefordshire?
Kessell continued: “We’ll approach it as we have all season, and look to win the game. They’re a gritty, niggly team who are really good at what they do, and will be really keen to beat us after we did down here.
“But we’ll make sure we’re up for the battle as we know exactly what we needed.
“If we get drawn into a style of game that suits them then it’ll be tough, but if we play like we can then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t come away having achieved what we set out to do.”
Kessell hopes they can get the job done, so that next weekend can be a day of celebration.
He concluded: “It’s Trevithick Day next Saturday, so it’d be amazing to win tomorrow and enjoy it next weekend.
“The ladies have won their league, the seconds did really well last weekend against Helston to win the Counties Two Cornwall league, and the Colts are in a final tomorrow which goes to show how great a place the club is in.”
CAMBORNE at Luctonians: Kyle Moyle; Harry Larkins, Connor Gilbert, Josh Matavesi, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew (capt), Tom Channon, Sam Rodman; Jamie Prisk, Adam Hughes; Jago Sheppard, Jordan Nicholls, Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Cameron Bone, Freddie Veimosi, Will Hennessy.
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