TORPOINT’S date with destiny arrives tomorrow afternoon as they face Paulton Rovers in a clash with huge ramifications for both in the race for promotion to Southern League Division One South.
The Point – two points behind the Somerset outfit with a game in-hand, know that defeat to a Paulton side that haven’t lost in 17 games dating back to October and have racked up 18 goals in their last four outings, will hand Rovers the title, while a draw would give Barnstaple Town the crown provided they win at Oldland Abbotonians due to the North Devon side’s better goal difference of seven.
Torpoint won 2-0 at the same venue on Tuesday evening courtesy of defender Freddie Chapman and top-scorer Curtis Damerell, and know that victory tomorrow coupled with another win over Wellington on Tuesday night would secure their first-ever venture into Step Four.
The stakes couldn’t be higher and a huge crowd is expected at The Mill with Rovers set to bring a healthy away following to South East Cornwall.
Centre-half Callum O’Brien remains suspended due to accumulating 10 yellow cards, while joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis will have to decide who partners Damerell with the likes of Joe Rapson and Rikki Shepherd in contention. Damerell has racked up 27 goals in all competitions this term, including eight in his last eight.
Elsewhere in the division, Newquay’s final game of the season at home to Shepton Mallet has a lot less riding on it following their disappointing defeat to in-form Helston Athletic on Wednesday night.
The Blues made it four wins in succession at Mount Wise in a game where they were comfortably the better side in the first half, and scored twice shortly before the break through George Newton and Olly Redd.
Both teams had their chances in a frantic second half which included Jack Bray-Evans pulling one back on 65 minutes, however Helston held on as the result ensured Sidmouth Town would take the final play-off spot.
While Newquay will be frustrated that they couldn’t make Sidmouth have to win their final game at home to Helston on Tuesday night, victory over the Mallet would ensure them sixth which – despite the frustration of missing out on the top five – is an impressive achievement in their first ever venture into the Western League.
Helston’s excellent end to the season has meant the Blues will head into next year full of hope for the future and confident that they should be at the top end of the South West Peninsula League Premier West.
The West Cornwall side have taken the difficult decision to take voluntary relegation due to travel costs and dwindling attendances, but if they can keep the majority of their current squad together and add a couple of players here and there, then they should do well.
Now up to 10th, Dan Bua’s side could still finish as high as eighth if Cornish rivals Saltash United lose at Brislington tomorrow in their final outing, and they beat long-time leaders Clevedon Town and then win at Sidmouth.
While that is a tall order considering both sides will be in the end-of-season shake-up for promotion, Helston’s youngsters have plenty of motivation.
Saltash are another young outfit and to finish eighth would be a solid achievement in Lee Britchford’s first year in the hotseat.
He stepped up to the top role last summer having been assistant to Macca Brown, and with a side full of talented teenagers, has ensured there is plenty to build on at Kimberley heading into next season.
Dan Hart is tasked with eventually leading St Blazey towards the top end of the division, and the Green and Blacks are starting to look like a solid Step Five outfit ahead of tomorrow’s final home game of the season with Wellington.
No goals conceded in their last three and five points have started to move them in the right direction, although the absence of frontman Harry Probyn has proved problematic in recent games with goalscoring a real issue.
That said, they are on the right track and with Hart having a whole summer to refine the squad and get his messages further engrained, it’ll be interesting to see how they fare next season.
Blazey end the campaign with a long trip to Brislington next Saturday.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Ivybridge Town, Brislington v Saltash United, Helston Athletic v Clevedon Town, Newquay v Shepton Mallet, Oldland Abbotonians v Barnstaple Town, St Blazey v Wellington, Torpoint Athletic v Paulton Rovers.
Tuesday night fixtures (7.30pm unless stated): Oldland Abbotonians v Street, Sidmouth Town v Helston Athletic (7.45pm), Torpoint Athletic v Wellington.
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