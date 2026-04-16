By Sue Biscoe
SEVEN mixed teams of players from all over Cornwall took part in Cornwall Badminton’s popular Kernow Cup tournament over the second weekend of April at Truro’s Sir Ben Ainslie Sports Centre, with some good badminton and close matches to see.
The seven teams were Liskeard Inclusive, the Mis-Hit Masters and Goodminton Players (both from Penryn’s CSM club), Truro’s Feather Force, Netflix and Kill from Pool/Truro, St Austell’s Snozzle team, and finally, the Kensa team made up of players from Penzance, Newquay and Pool.
The final came down to an exciting, see-saw match between Snozzle and Kensa, with the men’s and women’s doubles split, and exactly the same for both mixed games, which meant a points decision which the Snozzle team winning by just 13 points!
An excellent end to a great day’s badminton.
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