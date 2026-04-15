SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WESTCamelford 0 Callington Town 4
CALLINGTON Town remain in the mix for third following a 4-0 victory at rivals Camelford who are now out of the equation themselves.
Cally headed to the North Cornwall coast knowing that anything but a victory would leave Penzance in the driver’s seat ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the two, and they responded with a fine performance led by prolific frontman Fin Harrison whose hat-trick moved him on to 25 league goals for the season.
The visitors were starting their final four games knowing they still had to play three of the top four, but went into it off the back of a 10-day break and boosted by the news that Connor Pritchard was fit to return to the squad after six months out injured.
There was one bit of bad news before kick-off as they lost skipper Harry Southcott, who pulled up in the warm-up, meaning a late reshuffle was needed. Ed Harrison came into the starting eleven.
The opening 15 minutes were fairly even, with both sides delivering crosses into the box. Cally created the first clear chance when some neat play around the area saw Kieran Prescott’s effort come back off the bar. They didn’t rue the chance for long though, as a corner a minute later from Fin Skews was met by a stooping header from stand-in skipper Harvey Barrett at the near post.
A good chance to double the lead came when Alex Jacob was released into space on the right and drove towards goal, but Camelford keeper Cory Harvey made a strong block. The next opportunity came from an awkward bouncing ball, with Calum Courts managing to nip in and poke it goalwards, but the effort drifted just wide as he collided with the onrushing Harvey.
Unfortunately, in that coming together, Harvey suffered a knee injury. Despite attempting to continue for a few minutes, he was unable to carry on.
Camelford had their best chance of the half around the 40-minute mark, when a corner fell to Jacob Ham in the box, but he fired wide.
The next goal was crucial and it nearly came early in the second half as Jacob’s square ball was struck well by Prescott, only to be superbly saved by the stand-in goalkeeper. On 66 minutes, Cally’s advantage was doubled. Jacob’s ball over the top saw Fin Harrison muscle past his defender before unleashing a left-footed strike that thundered in off the underside of the bar from distance.
The home side then enjoyed a spell of pressure, with top scorer Ryan Downing and England schoolboy international Liam Higgins posing a constant threat. However, the Pastymen weathered it well, with strong defending from the back line and solid handling from Jake Mead-Crebbin limiting them to few clear chances.
Callington grabbed a third on the break with around five minutes remaining. Breaking down the left, Prescott found Harrison, who struck again from range, the ball flying into the back of the net to effectively secure the points. There was still time for a fourth, as George Soper – excellent defensively up against Higgins for the evening – delivered a cross that saw Harrison bundled over in the box. He stepped up to convert the penalty and complete his hat-trick.
A solid midweek away performance, featuring a couple of outstanding finishes. Harrison took man-of-the-match, closely followed by Soper and Barrett for their contributions over the 90 minutes, as Cally moved up to fourth table, two points behind Penzance with a game in-hand.
Penzance are in action tonight with a West Cornwall derby at Wendron United, but if Callington can win their next three games, then third will be theirs.
Cally also face the Magpies in the Walter C Parson League Cup final at Wadebridge Town on Monday, May 4 (2pm).
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