Callington grabbed a third on the break with around five minutes remaining. Breaking down the left, Prescott found Harrison, who struck again from range, the ball flying into the back of the net to effectively secure the points. There was still time for a fourth, as George Soper – excellent defensively up against Higgins for the evening – delivered a cross that saw Harrison bundled over in the box. He stepped up to convert the penalty and complete his hat-trick.