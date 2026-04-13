WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 0 Bradford Town 0
The Dan Hart effect is beginning to pay dividends at Blaise Park after another shutout allowed them to bank another point and stretch their unbeaten run to three matches on Saturday.
It was far from a classic in very windy conditions but there was plenty of value in the result for the Green & Blacks and their new manager.
Hart said: “Yesterday’s game was greatly impacted by the conditions, a swirling wind limited both teams in terms of output, and the game became one which would be decided by levels of concentration and creation from set-plays.
“This is our third consecutive clean sheet, following games at Street and Oldland away respectively. That’s the first time the club have done this since March 2023 in the SWPL, and doubles the season’s total so far.
“When I came into the football club, I had my eyes wide open and remain vigilant to the amount of work that needs to be done.
“An important stride is to provide the team with a structure that limits the amount of joy opposition teams have, particularly in elements of the game that can be impacted from a coaching point of view.
“Prior to my arrival, the team had conceded 55 goals, and for the level of player in the building this was not acceptable.
“It’s a key building block, and I’m pleased to see players taking in information at pace.”
Hart went on: “From a creative point of view, we are playing without a natural number-9, as Harry Probyn is the sole striking option and is sidelined through concussion protocols.
“This is an issue; however, it provides an opportunity for players to learn new roles and unfortunately we didn’t quite get the reward for our endeavour at the top end of the pitch.
“Bradford were a solid opposition, do things the right way and I can see why they have likely achieved a top 10 finish in the division this year.”
He added: “Two games remain, and I remain excited to see players in action, providing the opportunity to impress and solidify places in our longer-term planning.”
Blazey complete their home fixtures next Saturday against Shepton Mallet before travelling to Brislington on the final day, Saturday April 25.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley, Igor Piewiszko, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Ben Fowles, Sam Clifton, Teigan Rosenquest, Tyler Elliott, Noah Maund. Subs: Tom Strike, Callum McGhee, Todd Hanrahan, Tom Hensman, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
Blazey man-of-the-match: Tom Cavanagh.
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