COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Bodmin 0 Liskeard-Looe 48
A MUCH-CHANGED Lions side still proved too strong for winless Bodmin, running out 48-0 winners at Clifden Park on Saturday.
With several players unavailable, the visitors – who were edged out 18-16 at Bude in midweek in the Cornwall Clubs Cup semi-final – brought in Charlie Harvey for his first start, while there were also recalls to the starting XV for Mike McCarthy, Ollie Dunn, Billy Edwards, Josh Husband, Adam Dack and Mike Mander.
The first points were on the board after five minutes and it came from a Lions line-out deep in home territory where Archie Doidge tidied up the ball to send Jay Mason on a sniping run to cross for the opening try which was converted by McCarthy.
On ten minutes, good play sent Edwards away at speed, and although he was tackled just short of the Bodmin try line, the ball was quickly recycled for Andy Rowe to score with McCarthy adding adding the extras.
In the fourteenth minute, from a line-out in the Lions half, Callum Beaver, playing at inside-centre, made an excellent break before finding Rowe to run in for his second try which was unconverted.
Bodmin lost a player through injury, and as they only started with a bare fifteen, it left them a man short. It was sportingly decided by the Lions coaching staff to pull off a player to even the sides. The bonus point try came in the 19th minute as good play sent Edwards in for a try, running in from halfway.
The fifth try came three minutes following good inter-passing between both forwards and backs to send McCarthy in for a try that he converted.
Bodmin gradually worked their way into the contest and kept it at 29-0 heading into the break.
Good team play sent Jack Badnall in for an unconverted try on 45 minutes, and straight from the restart the Lions attacked and sent Edwards in from the halfway line to score his second try. His drop-kick made it 41-0.
In the 50th minute the Lions had a line-out inside the home half which was quickly taken, and good play set up an attacking move that was finished off by lock Billy Warner who also slotted a drop-kick.
Ten minutes later during a rare incursion from the hosts into the Lions 22, a home player suffered a nasty injury.
With the score at 48-0 and Bodmin down to 13, as well as the match having reached the hour mark, the referee called the match with the scoreline remaining as it was.
Afterwards the spectators’ man-of-the-match was given to Mike McCarthy as adjudicated by Liskeard-Looe chairman Mark Goldsmith.
The Lions are next in action this Saturday when they host Perranporth at Lux Park for a 3pm kick-off. Prior to the fixture the under 14s will be in action on the same pitch.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill; Billy Edwards, Charlie Harvey, Callum Beaver, Josh Husband; Mike McCarthy, Jay Mason; Mike Mander, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton; Billy Warner, Jason Flitcroft; Ollie Dunn, Andy Rowe, Adam Dack. Replacements: Mike Prowse, Stewart Patten, Sean Simmons, Jack Badnall.
Tries: Mason, Rowe (2), Edwards (2), McCarthy, Badnall, Warner; Convs: McCarthy (2), Edwards, Warner; Pens: N/A.
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Mike McCarthy.
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