CARADON’S three men’s hockey teams were all in action on Saturday in the West Hockey League, including the title-winning first team who drew 3-3 at Old Bristolians in Division One South.
The Liskeard-based visitors headed up the M5 having won 19 and lost just one of their previous 20 outings, but found the hosts in determined mood.
The weather threw everything it had at the fixture with glorious sun, high winds, rain and hailstorms which brought a halt to the game after 10 minutes as the teams were forced to wait for the white surface to melt back to green.
Upon resuming, Caradon continued to put on the pressure and create chances. It wasn’t until a penalty corner was dispatched by Tyler Walsh to give them a deserved lead. However, they failed to extend the lead and were punished when a turnover was quickly capitalised on by the home side for 1-1.
Turnovers seemed far too common in the game, but the Yellows gained the lead again when Chris Fasey intercepted in the middle of the pitch. He linked up with Walsh and Evan Spencer who picked out Ben Hedley at the far post to tap in the silky smooth second.
Unable to learn their lesson, another Caradon turnover unleashed a full pitch counter-attack that Old Bristolians put away well.
Caradon were flagging towards the end, and only travelling with 11 players showed as legs were tiring and decision-making dropped.
Nathan Jeffery managed a crucial goal-line save on a penalty corner to keep it level. But shortly after, another was awarded and after the initial breakdown, the scraps were cleaned up by the hosts to take the lead.
Feeling down and out with minutes to go, Caradon pushed through the cramp and injuries to force a result. Skipper Jeffery fired the ball into Walsh on the halfway line. He rolled his man and drove towards D before linking up with Spencer who intuitively rolled it back into Walsh’s path to sweep it high into the net and prevent a second loss of the season.
The seconds welcomed Piran Division One table-toppers Falmouth to Lux Park, but with a bare 11 and regular goalkeeper Joel Tamblyn playing outfield, it was never going to be easy.
Alex Maudsley agreed to play between the sticks, but the visitors were soon 2-0 up, and to make matters worse for Caradon, Tamblyn went off injured shortly after a heroic goal-line clearance.
Falmouth added three more after the break as the hosts battled hard, and there was even time for a brilliant solo effort from Hannan Currah who danced past three visiting players before finding the net from a tight angle.
The thirds travelled to Penryn to face Falmouth Seconds in their last away game in Piran Division Two.
As expected after letting the hosts have first use of a strong wind, Falmouth took the game to Caradon and put them under a lot of pressure, eventually taking the lead.
The visitors started the second half well and soon levelled via Will Brown following a good team move.
Falmouth took the lead again after a lot of pressure, but with minutes to go, James North was given a simple tap-in for a share of the spoils.
Brown was named man-of-the-match for a great goal and a energetic performance.
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