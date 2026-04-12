REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Topsham 27 Launceston 34
LAUNCESTON ensured another season at Step Five in the most dramatic of circumstances as they produced a famous victory at runners-up Topsham on Saturday.
The All Blacks headed to Bonfire Field level with ninth-placed Sidmouth knowing that if the Greens bettered their return then it would be them that would face Chew Valley in the first part of the newly-introduced relegation play-offs on April 25.
However, the Cornishmen can plan for next season in Regional One South West despite Sidmouth seeing off Devonport Services 37-34 thanks to two tries in the final six minutes in East Devon.
Launceston head coach Ryan Westren was able to bring back Charlie Short, skipper Tom Sandercock and influential centre Ben Bryant from the side beaten at Exmouth a fortnight earlier, but they got off to the worst possible start as the hosts scored inside a minute through No.8 Robin Edbrooke.
On 10 minutes the CABs were level as following a penalty and line-out win, powerhouse Charlie Short forced his way over the line. James Tucker’s kick into the wind went awry.
Topsham winger soon George Tucker crossed in the far-right corner, although the conversion was again missed.
A home penalty on 34 minutes was missed at goal, and between then and half-time, the hosts remarkably saw four players sin-binned, allowing the visitors to level the contest through Tucker. He missed the kick but it was game on at 10-10.
Playing 15 against 11 initially, the Cornishmen wasted no time and only a minute into the second half, winger Ollie Bebbington ran the length of the pitch to score a spectacular try which Tucker bettered off the tee.
However, the visitors’ season-long problem of conceding quickly after scoring happened again as flanker Tristan Van Dyk powered over the line from a quickly-taken penalty.
Only a minute later, Launceston’s Tummon ripped the ball out of Topsham’s grasp and passed it wide to Bebbington who burst through a gap, to make the most of another home yellow card (15-22).
Topsham took a penalty quickly on 58 minutes and inside-centre Henry Batty soon crossed with scrum-half James Mattin levelling the scores.
The Blues were dealt a sixth sin-bin for a dangerous tackle, but they didn’t drop their heads and in the 71st minute it was outside-centre Joseph Cave that remarkably had the hosts in front.
With Sidmouth at this stage comfortably in front, the All Blacks needed to win the game to avoid the play-off, and produced a remarkable late burst.
On 74 minutes Bryant picked up a loose pass to score, but with the conversion going wide, it was level.
Needing another, every moment was vital. However, with two minutes left of normal time, lock George Bone scored despite the hosts thinking they had earned a penalty. The ball fell off the tee as Tucker went to kick, but he quickly collected it and drop-kicked it between the posts as they secured a remarkable victory that will go down in Polson Bridge folklore.
LAUNCESTON: Tucker; B Martin, Bryant, Ca Smith, Bebbington; Sandercock (capt), Hillson; Hawken, Mead, Short; Bone, Baker; Tummon, Harris, Rowley. Replacements: Bulut, O Martin, Bartlett.
Tries: Short, Tucker, Bebbington (2), Bryant, Bone; Convs: Tucker (2); Pens: N/A.
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