CAMBORNE Seconds have been crowned champions of the Counties Two Tribute Ale Cornwall league with two games to spare after a comprehensive victory over nearest challengers Helston.
With a gusty wind blowing at the Camborne School of Mines Memorial Ground, the home side laid the foundations through their experienced pack to run in a total of nine tries via their speedy backs.
Camborne led 31-10 at the break following first half touchdowns from wing Max Jenkin, centre Harry Clemo, Ewan Murray, Harry Larkins and Oli Roberts. Fly-half Roberts added three conversions.
After the interval further home tries arrived through full-back Larkins, wing Murray and centre Freddie Veimosi. Young Roberts also crossed in addition to landing two further conversions to finish with a 20-point personal tally. The visitors added two tries of their own for a bonus-point to keep themselves in pole position to take second ahead of Bude.
The Cherry and Whites have two games left, starting with Saturday’s trip down to St Just, while Helston host St Austell Seconds at the same time.
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