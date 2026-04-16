REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Cullompton 33 Penzance & Newlyn 43
PENZANCE & Newlyn’s first foray into Step Six rugby ended on a winning note in East Devon on Saturday as they won a high-scoring clash at Stafford Park.
First half tries for the Pirates were scored by hooker Wes Eddy, centre Callum Walsh, and wing Harvey Stone. Wing Ben Wragg converted two, but it was ‘Cully’ who held a narrow 21-19 points advantage come the break.
In the second half, further Pirates’ tries were scored by man-of-the-match Walsh, Eddy, and Wragg who also slotted a penalty and two conversions.
After having gained promotion last season, in their 2025/26 campaign competing at a higher level the commendably eighth-placed Pirates overall won 10 of their 22 league matches played, with a points ratio of 644 for and 561 against.
Speaking afterwards, Pirates’ head coach Murray Westren commented: “The game was a typical end of season affair with scoring a little easy for both teams.
“Having said that, to fight back first from 21-7 down and then 33-19 down showed great fight and character, and we scored some really nice tries from individual moments to finish the league season on a high.”
PENZANCE & NEWLYN: 15 Cadan Thomas; 14 Ben Wragg, 13 Callum Walsh, 12 Josh Semmens, 11 Harvey Stone; 10 Oscar Marr, 9 Dan Rhys-Evans; 1 Dylan Arthur, 2 Wes Eddy, 3 Declan Prowse; 4 Ben Martin, 5 Nick Nowell; 6 Tom Hutton, 7 Sam Carroll, 8 Stan Somers (capt). Replacements: 16 Joe Best, 17 Connor Bick, 18 John Vincent.
The Pirates have potentially two fixtures left this term in the Cornwall Super Cup.
They make the trip up to Regional One South West outfit St Austell this Saturday (2.30pm) with a place in the final up for grabs against league rivals Wadebridge Camels or one-league higher Launceston.
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