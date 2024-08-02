Today’s final means Sills is in touching distance of a medal, and is confident in his capabilities. He said: “I believe in my prep. I've been here over 100 days. And I'm just super excited to go for it. I love these moments. The hard bit is navigating the series. Now this is the cherry on top. You’ve just got to absolutely believe in yourself, send it as hard as you can and see what happens. And most of all, enjoy it. It's very special. I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life. Olympic finals. It’s quite emotional, actually.”