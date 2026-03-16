Caradon Hockey Club men section results – Saturday, March 14
By Hannah Bladon
Caradon Firsts 12 University of Exeter Fifths 1
CARADON firsts have been crowned West Hockey Division One South champions.
19 games, 54 points, +57 goal difference and three games to spare before the end of the season, Caradon crossed the line with the most dominant display of hockey so far this season.
Exeter University arrived looking defeated before the game had even begun. This carried into the game-play and it wasn’t long before the yellows started racking up the goal tally. An even spread of goals across the team demonstrated the strength and depth this squad has developed.
Goals came from Tyler Walsh (2), Will Turpin (2), Ben Reynolds (2), Ben Pennington-Ridge (2), Evan Spencer (1), Sam Pennington-Ridge (1), Thomas Walker (1) and Ollie Dinnis (1) on his return to play after a three month injury.
Exeter did pick up one goal from a well struck penalty corner. Man of the match: Ben Pennington-Ridge.
The champions will face University of Exeter’s fourth team away from home this Saturday.
Ocean City Seconds 5 Caradon Seconds 2
Caradon seconds faced a tough test against a strong Ocean City side in a fast-paced game that started end-to-end from the first whistle.
Ocean City struck first from a penalty corner, reacting quickest to finish the rebound. Caradon responded well and soon equalised through great pressing from Mike Parkinson.
Anticipating the recycle at the top of the pitch, he won the ball and drove through on goal. His first shot was saved, but he reacted quickly to finish the rebound.
Ocean City edged ahead just before half time with a well-worked move to make it 2–1 at the break.
The second half proved a real battle. Ocean City pressed hard and showed their strength from penalty corners, scoring four of their five goals from set pieces. Despite the pressure, Joel produced several impressive saves in goal.
Caradon continued to fight and pulled one back after a quickly taken 16. Fenton released Liam up the pitch, who played a perfectly timed pass through to Parkinson. One-on-one again, he calmly lifted the ball over the keeper to score his second.
Despite the effort, it was a tough day against a very strong Ocean City side.
Player of the match was Mike P for two well-taken goals. The second team host University Of Plymouth on Saturday.
Caradon Thirds 1 Ocean City Fifths 4
The men’s third team welcomed Ocean City to a sunny lux park early on Saturday morning.
With low numbers to make up the squad for this development team game, thank you’s went to a couple of players from the mens second team squad for helping to ensure the game could go ahead.
The game offered a lot of end-to-end action with some great hockey being played by both teams, but unfortunately Caradon went into half-time having conceded three goals.
The team talk was positive, with intentions to keep the ball and utilise passing options to connect better as a team.
The second half saw much improvement with a goal for each team – Caradon were delighted to get on the scoreboard, and even more so for captain James North who scored his first ever goal for Caradon to be awarded man of the match.
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