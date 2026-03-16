Caradon Hockey Club ladies section results – Saturday, March 14
By Hannah Bladon
Exeter 0 Caradon Firsts 0
DESPITE sitting in 10th place in the league table, Exeter have recently defeated both Redlands and Lions, making them a potential banana skin for complacent teams.
Caradon were also mindful of only having 11 players, on what had turned out to be a beautifully sunny and warm spring day.
Continuing in their new and more attacking formation, but with a change at the screen, Caradon found an early rhythm and created phases of play that saw runs into space breaking open the Exeter defence.
The first half unfolded as an even affair, with Exeter hitting the cross bar at one end, whilst needing repeated shot-blocking from their busy keeper at the other.
The away sides back line was steadfast in its marking of the opposition, keeping their speedy, skilful forwards frustrated, whilst Caradon’s midfield kept they own forwards supply passes that set them through on runs into the circle.
The half time talk was full of voices, with a palpable sense of determination and motivation to clinch this game. Despite the circumstances, Caradon knew they were playing some of their best hockey, and wanted to cement that with a victory.
At the final whistle the points were shared - a great battle and a satisfying team performance.
Player of the Match went to birthday keeper Helen Delbridge and Clare Mitchell. The team’s next game sees them host Duchy this Saturday.
Caradon Seconds 3 Ocean City Firsts 2
Caradon welcomed Ocean City firsts to a sunny Lux Park, keen to build on recent high-scoring performances.
The visitors struck first, catching Caradon slightly off guard, but the response was quick as Laura Hill finished well to level the game following strong team play through the pitch.
Kerenza Bunt then gave Caradon the lead before half time with a well-worked goal that better reflected the balance of play.
Despite creating numerous chances in the second half, Caradon were frustrated by a resilient Ocean City defence and a busy goalkeeper, before a quick counter-attack brought the scores level at 2–2.
With time running out, Hill wriggled through the defence and smashed home the winner to secure a 3–2 victory.
Player of the match went to Maddie Scott for her relentless defensive work and leadership. The team visit Tavistock & Launceston in their next game on Saturday.
Camborne School of Mines Firsts 2 Caradon Thirds 2
Caradon Thirds played out an entertaining 2–2 draw with Camborne School of Mines in a fast-paced match in the bright sunshine.
From the first whistle the tempo was high, with both sides covering huge ground as play moved quickly from end to end.
Caradon showed some excellent passages of build-up play, patiently moving the ball through midfield and linking well to create opportunities in the attacking third.
At times their passing was particularly impressive, stretching the Camborne defence and opening space across the pitch.
The home side responded with several dangerous counter-attacks, ensuring the game remained tightly contested throughout.
With the pace rarely dropping, it was an exciting and evenly matched encounter, and the draw felt a fair result.
Player of the match went to Fleur Worden for her relentless work rate. The third team host St Austell this Saturday.
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