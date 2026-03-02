SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Sticker 2 Callington Town 2
By Kevin Marriott
GEORGE Soper scored a last gasp goal to rescue a point for fourth in the table Callington in a hard-fought match at Burngullow on Saturday.
Sticker appeared to have clinched victory when Ovo Junior made it 2-1 with a minute to go but Cally have a never say die attitude and equalised almost immediately.
Connor Cooke had fired Sticker into a 36th minute lead before Gill levelled 10 minutes into the second half.
Both sides had good opportunities in the first half to take the lead. The visitors had strong penalty appeals for handball waved away before the follow-up effort inside the box was too tame to trouble the goalkeeper.
Cally then went close when Fin Skews struck the outside of the post, while the home side also hit the woodwork at the other end.
Sticker eventually took the lead when a set-piece wasn’t fully cleared and a 15-yard effort from Cooke found the net via a deflection.
Callington made a much brighter start to the second half and were rewarded 10 minutes in when Huck Enticknap’s delivery from the right was met at the far post by Joe Gill, who headed home to make it 1-1.
The final 10 minutes saw Sticker come back strongly, striking the bar again and forcing a host of corners as Callington struggled to clear their lines.
Sticker appeared to have snatched it late on when another clearance fell kindly and Junior finished from close range to make it 2–1.
From the restart, Callington threw bodies forward in a last-ditch effort. The ball found its way to Enticknap on the right, and his cross was met by Soper – not the purest of headers, but it crept inside the near post to earn a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.
