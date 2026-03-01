Caradon Hockey Club ladies section results – Saturday, February 28
By Hannah Bladon
Sidmouth Firsts 2 Caradon Firsts 2
Caradon, who headed into this one without the forward pairing of Bizzie Jeffery and Katie Oliver, decided to try a new formation, inspired by the successes of the mixed squad. Building on reflections from the Taunton game last week, they wanted to ensure they kept stretch and height, pushing more into the attacking third and creating more chances.
From the first push back the home side showed their intent, with Lila Johns dribbling straight towards goal. The pressure soon saw Caradon awarded their first short corner, which Jules Butterworth dispatched like a rocket to put them ahead.
Emma Gliddon, Amy Batty, Jess Eldridge and Daisy Hunn were stopping all opposition advances, and positioning themselves brilliantly to feed balls down the wing to wide forwards Libby Walsh and Abigail Ingram. The press was efficient and effective as the team cut out a number of balls across the back.
The support play and work rate was admirable and Caradon had numerous chances in the opposition circle. Butterworth, Hannah Bladon and Amy Scott were preventing any significant Sidmouth ball movement in the middle of the pitch, limiting them to the wide areas which allowed the defence to step in for well-timed interceptions.
Some dubious officiating decisions meant that Caradon were also battling against frustration, with two contentious awards leading to two goals for the home side. However, a well-worked short corner saw the ball slipped wide to Ingram who fired it across the face of goal, with Clare Mitchell sneaking a touch by a whisker before it crossed the line.
Two green and one yellow card didn’t lessen Caradon’s resolve, or the number of chances they created, but the elusive winner wasn’t to be found. The firsts sit in third position in the league with five games to play.
Devonport Services Firsts 0 Caradon Seconds 6
Caradon played some of their best hockey to beat Devonport Services in a one-sided affair.
Playing with an attacking formation, Caradon were on the front foot from the first whistle and took the lead within two minutes after Laura Hill’s vertical pass found Clare Poad free in the circle. A strong turn and strike beat the keeper.
The second of the day came shortly after. Reenie’s strong run from right back enabled Karenza Bunt to take on her player and after some good skill, she pulled the ball back for Poad to beat her defender to the ball and made it 2-0.
Caradon briefly took their foot off the pedal and despite a great tomahawk effort from Bunt that hit the post, the rest of the half was a bit of a stalemate.
The Caradon who turned up in the second half was the Caradon who train so well on a Wednesday night, with quick passes, switching the play and defending confidently. Long phases of possession hockey created numerous entries into the circle and good upgrades.
The third goal was a penalty corner strike from Poad, before Hill got her name on the goal sheet after another perfect assist from Bunt on the right.
The fifth came after sensible forward interplay saw Hill fire the ball into the net. The sixth and final goal came from a penalty corner and Abbie Fulford crashed home a rebound shot for her deserved goal.
Caradon Thirds 3 Okehampton Firsts 3
After a motivating team talk, Caradon went out all guns blazing creating a chance at goal in the first 50 seconds.
After some great attacking runs and crash balls into the D, Caradon were pleased to go into the second half 2-2. The visitors showed resilience of their own, pressing aggressively and turning over possession high up the pitch.
This did not rattle Caradon, who were determined to continue fighting. Their defence and midfield held strong. The fight was on - some big chances from counter attacks and super through balls to the forwards kept spirits high.
Izzy Hedley ran the wing putting constant pressure on the Oke defence but Caradon found themselves 3-2 down with moments left of the game. Facing defeat, the home side demonstrated tremendous character.
Rather than resorting to hopeful long balls, they doubled down on their passing philosophy. Patient build-up play, quick one-touch exchanges, and intelligent off-the-ball movement gradually wore down the defence.
With minutes remaining, their perseverance was rewarded. Caradon pushed for another in the closing stages, with Charlotte Murray converting a last minute goal.
The end result was testament to determination, teamwork, and the power of precise, confident passing under pressure and a result that was fair.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.