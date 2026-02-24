ST DENNIS’ Talan Annear is heading to Acapulco in Mexico for the 2026 FIFG Footgolf World Cup in May.
The individual competition will see over 1,200 players, with 64 teams taking on the team trophy and will run from May 27 to June 7.
Team England have been drawn in Group A alongside Argentina, China and Ireland, with the top two teams from each group qualifying automatically for the knockout stages. The last two spaces for the round of 16 will made up of the two highest third-placed finishers.
Amongst those representing England is Talan who comes from the small village of St Dennis near St Austell. Having transferred from regular football just over two years ago, Talan has become an integral member of the Ashbury Manor Resort’s team, based near Okehampton, culminating in the team captaincy.
Regular competitions are held all over the UK with most of the players being professional, Talan is still an amateur, having to switch between his full-time job at Tesco and travelling the length and breath of the country.
Along with qualifying for the World Cup, the last year has seen Annear gain his first England cap.
However, as the whole trip needs to be self-funded, Talan has set up a Go Fund Me page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-take-talan-to-the-mexico-world-cup? – where any donation would be gratefully received.
Writing on his page, Talan’s wife Phoebe said: “I would love to be able to help him afford this trip as it is such a big achievement and he deserves it all!
“We have paid for some of the costs already (£1,000) and continue to save for more. However, any donations will be greatly appreciated and will help towards completing the outstanding payments over the next couple of months.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.