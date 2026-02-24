THE draw for the first round of the Britannia Inn Hawkey Cup and Bradleys Vinter Cup have been made by the Cornwall Cricket League’s competition committee.
The opening rounds of the cups will be played in mini-groups, guaranteeing a home and an away fixture before the knockout stages.
In both competitions, groups of three teams were drawn - one from each pot. All 12 teams in the Hawkey Cup, as well as the 21 sides in the Vinter competition, were ranked on previous season finishing positions in the league ladder.
The draws is as follows:
Hawkey Cup:
- Group A: Werrington, Roche and Wadebridge 2.
- Group B: Callington, Lanhydrock and Tintagel.
- Group C: Wadebridge, Grampound Road and St Austell 2.
- Group D: St Austell, Newquay and St Blazey.
Vinter Cup:
- Group A: Penzance, Mullion and St Just.
- Group B: Helston, Hayle and Penzance.
- Group C: St Just, Paul and St Ives.
- Group D: Redruth, Falmouth and Camborne.
- Group E: Camborne, St Erme and Barripper.
- Group F: Truro, Stithians and Mount Hawke.
- Group G: Beacon, Perranporth and Constantine.
In group matches, five points will be awarded for a win, three points for a tie and one point for a loss. In the evert of two team being equal on points, the higher position shall be awarded to the team with the higher net run rate.
The midweek group games will be played on May 5/6, 12/13 and 19/20.
The final of the Hawkey Cup will be staged at St Austell’s Wheal Eliza ground on Tuesday, June 30 at 6pm, while the climax to the Vinter Cup will be held at Camborne Cricket Club on Wednesday, July 8, also at 6pm.
The winners of both competitions will face each other in the WT Edwards Cup Final at Boscawen Park in Truro on Thursday, July 16 from 6pm.
The setup for this year's Eden Motorhomes & Caravans Division Two T20 Cup have also been announced. The competition will see the six group winners and the two best runners-up will qualify for the quarter-finals.
The draw is as follows:
- Group A: Ludgvan, Penzance 2 and St Just 2.
- Group B: Camborne 2, Constantine, Mullion and St Ives.
- Group C: Mount Hawke, Redruth 2 and St Erme.
- Group D: St Austell 2, St Blazey and Wadebridge 2.
- Group E: Callington 2, Lanhydrock and Werrington 2.
- Group F: Bude, Holsworthy and Tintagel.
