ST JUST skipper Gareth May admits he’s ‘incredibly proud’ as he prepares to lead the West Cornwall outfit for a 20th and final season in the ECB Cornwall Premier League this summer.
The 45-year-old has seen it all, and has been captain for all of the club’s eight top-flight crowns since the league was formed in 2001 – including six in a row from 2004 and dozens of T20 successes.
Last summer was remarkable as although they produced a fine upset to beat hot favourites Penzance in the Vinter Cup, they only avoided relegation on a head-to-head record with Truro, helped by a final day washout.
However, the Cape Road outfit look in a much better place this time around.
Former Cornwall, Truro and Penzance opener Scott Harvey has arrived to bring plenty of quality to the top of the order alongside Neil Curnow, while former Somerset Seconds and Exeter paceman Joe Gore is spending the summer in the Duchy.
Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Chamikara Edirisinghe is back for a fourth season, and with youngsters Ellis May and Logan Curnow another year older, the signs are promising.
“Every year gets harder with what is going on around the league,” said May. “With where St Just is situated, it’s so hard to attract players. But the signing of Scott to open the batting is fantastic for us and will add some real glue to our line-up.
“So many of our players like to attack, but having someone like him at the top, especially alongside Neil, means there won’t be many better opening partnerships, so it’s up to the other guys, including myself, to bat more time.
“We’ve got the right players in my opinion, we just need to spread the runs out as opposed to relying on one or two.”
May continued: “We’re currently in the process of finalising Chami’s return. We know what he does, everyone at the club loves him and he’s great with the juniors.
“He’s a top-class spinner and a very good batsman. We’ve also signed Joe. He’s played for Somerset Seconds, captained Exeter in 2024 and is 6ft 7, so I’m looking forward to him steaming down the hill. We looked into maybe signing a passport holder to bat, but nothing’s come off and I’m more than happy with what we’ve got.”
May admits the first target is to avoid another survival scrap, adding: “Last season was obviously a real struggle, and to stay up the way we did wasn’t ideal, but obviously the rain may have saved us on the final day which we’re grateful for.
“We played some good cricket at times including the Vinter Cup victory over Penzance, but in league cricket you need to bat the time which is what we’ll be trying to do.
“We know Penzance and Callington will be incredibly strong on paper, but at the moment it looks like the league is pretty even. For us, Camborne first game at home is going to be huge, but we just want to make sure we do enough in the first half so that we’re not panicking going into the back end of the season.”
If they do so, May, will be able to look back on his big year with fondness.
He concluded: “I’m hugely proud to go into my 20th and final season as captain. Not many people, particularly at this level, can say they’ve done it, and St Just is my club. But to still be somewhat successful and bring through the youth is why we do it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.